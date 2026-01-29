Toyota trims local Corolla range to single hybrid model

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Toyota has streamlined its local Corolla hatchback and sedan range, reducing the line-up to a single, high-specification hybrid derivative.

With immediate effect, both body styles will be offered exclusively in 1.8l hybrid XR guise. The XS hybrid and XR 2.0l four-cylinder petrol variants have been discontinued.

According to Toyota, the decision reflects “declining demand in the traditional sedan and hatchback segments, alongside a broader industry and consumer shift towards electrified mobility solutions”.

The Corolla hybrid combines a 1.8l four-cylinder Atkinson-cycle petrol engine with an electric motor and a compact lithium-ion battery. The system is capable of propelling the car on electric power for short distances and produces a total system output of 103kW.

The sedan retails from R584,800. (Toyota)

Toyota claims a combined fuel consumption figure of 3.9l/100km for the sedan, while the hatchback — which runs larger 18″ alloy wheels and wider tyres (225/40 R18 vs 205/55 R16) — is rated at 4.0l/100km.

Both variants are generously specified as standard. Equipment includes LED headlamps, rain-sensing windscreen wipers, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and lane-keep assist.

Inside, buyers get a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, four USB ports, wireless charging, an 8″ digital instrument cluster and a 12.3″ touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The system supports hands-free voice commands and is paired with a six-speaker sound setup.

Upholstery differs between the two body styles, with the sedan featuring partial leather seats, while the hatchback comes with a leather and suede combination.

Pricing

Toyota Corolla 1.8 l hybrid XR sedan: R584,800

hybrid XR sedan: R584,800 Toyota Corolla 1.8l hybrid XR hatch: R595,100

Pricing includes a three-year/100,000km warranty and a six-service/90,000km service plan.