Want to win an epic Toyota SUV? Enter the Fortuner Challenge 2026

Calling all off-roading enthusiasts and fitness fanatics: Arena Holdings — the publisher of TimesLIVE Motoring, the Sowetan and the Sunday Times — is looking for a challenger to compete in the Fortuner Challenge 2026, powered by Quartz Engine Oil.
This action-packed annual competition sees four challengers — each representing a different media partner — being teamed up with a South African sporting hero before taking on a series of exciting challenges designed to test their speed, endurance, and problem-solving abilities.
There are some incredible prizes to be won along the way, including the grand prize of a brand new Toyota Fortuner GR-Sport (2.8 GD-6 AT).
Team up with a sports star
Four elite local athletes will each be paired up with one of the challengers competing in the Fortuner Challenge 2026.
They include:
- Tamar Gliksman: A formidable figure in the world of showjumping, this award-winning equestrian is also a sought-after competitive rng coach.
- Morgan Gould: Known simply as “The General” to many soccer fans, he previously played for Kaizer Chiefs and represented the nation as part of the official Bafana Bafana squad.
- Clayton Blommetjies: A seasoned professional rugby player, he’s currently the flyhalf/fullback for Toyota Cheetahs.
- Saood Variawa: Part of the Toyota Gazoo Racing SA team, this motor racing prodigy is the youngest Dakar Rally stage winner — a feat he’s achieved twice.
Amazing prizes up for grabs
The overall winner of the 2026 Fortuner Challenge will walk — or should we say drive — away with a grand prize package worth over R1m.
This includes:
- A new Toyota Fortuner GR-Sport (2.8 GD-6 AT) valued at approximately R900,000;
- A Garmin watch worth R27,500;
- Salomon clothing worth R9,650;
- A Specialized mountain bike worth R49,000;
- Oakley Eyewear worth R3,000;
- Thule accessories to the value of R61,195, including Black Thule Evo Racks, a Thule Outpace 2 Bike Carrier and Thule luggage; and
- A TotalEnergies fuel card worth R10,000.
The runners-up will also receive incredible prizes from Garmin, Salomon, Specialized, Oakley and Thule.
Enter now: how to become the Arena Holdings challenger
Complete this online form or scan the QR code to enter your details and you’ll be entered into a lucky draw to be named one of Arena Holdings’ three semi-finalists. (A valid driver’s licence, a good level of fitness and evidence of such are required to qualify.)
The three semi-finalists will progress to the final section process in March, where one will be selected as Arena Holdings’ official challenger and compete in the Fortuner Challenge 2026.
Hosted by comedian Rory Petzer and former Springbok Oupa Mohojé, the Fortuner Challenge 2026 will take place at Blaauwklippen Wine Estate in Stellenbosch from April 20 to 22.
Don’t miss out: enter now!
For more information visit the Fortuner Challenge website.
This article was sponsored by Toyota.
Terms and conditions:
- The closing date for entries is March 11 2026. No late entries will be accepted.
- This competition is open to all South Africans and SA permanent resident permit holders, aged 18 years and older, except for employees of Arena Holdings and their families, all co-sponsors and their advertising agents.
- Previous Fortuner Challenge competition finalists (who competed for the grand prize) as well as anyone who competed in the past five years are excluded from entry.
- Three semi-finalists will be selected randomly and contacted telephonically by Arena Holdings where further information and checks will be required.
- Prizes must be taken up as awarded and cannot be transferred to any other person, sold or converted to cash.
- The grand prize of a Toyota Fortuner does not include insurance on the vehicle. It also does not include any extras other than the specified Thule accessories and TotalEnergies Fuel card. Toyota reserves the right to choose the colour of the aforementioned prize.