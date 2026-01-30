Want to win an epic Toyota SUV? Enter the Fortuner Challenge 2026

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Would you like to win a brand new Toyota Fortuner GR-Sport (2.8 GD-6 AT)? Of course you would. Enter the Fortuner Challenge 2026 now. (Image for illustrative purposes only.)

Calling all off-roading enthusiasts and fitness fanatics: Arena Holdings — the publisher of TimesLIVE Motoring, the Sowetan and the Sunday Times — is looking for a challenger to compete in the Fortuner Challenge 2026, powered by Quartz Engine Oil.

This action-packed annual competition sees four challengers — each representing a different media partner — being teamed up with a South African sporting hero before taking on a series of exciting challenges designed to test their speed, endurance, and problem-solving abilities.

There are some incredible prizes to be won along the way, including the grand prize of a brand new Toyota Fortuner GR-Sport (2.8 GD-6 AT).

Team up with a sports star

Four elite local athletes will each be paired up with one of the challengers competing in the Fortuner Challenge 2026.

Local sporting heroes (from left) Tamar Gliksman, Morgan Gould, Clayton Blommetjies, and Saood Variawa will partner challengers in the Fortuner Challenge 2026. (Toyota)

They include:

Tamar Gliksman: A formidable figure in the world of showjumping, this award-winning equestrian is also a sought-after competitive rng coach.

A formidable figure in the world of showjumping, this award-winning equestrian is also a sought-after competitive rng coach. Morgan Gould: Known simply as “The General” to many soccer fans, he previously played for Kaizer Chiefs and represented the nation as part of the official Bafana Bafana squad.

Known simply as “The General” to many soccer fans, he previously played for Kaizer Chiefs and represented the nation as part of the official Bafana Bafana squad. Clayton Blommetjies: A seasoned professional rugby player, he’s currently the flyhalf/fullback for Toyota Cheetahs.

A seasoned professional rugby player, he’s currently the flyhalf/fullback for Toyota Cheetahs. Saood Variawa: Part of the Toyota Gazoo Racing SA team, this motor racing prodigy is the youngest Dakar Rally stage winner — a feat he’s achieved twice.

Amazing prizes up for grabs

The overall winner of the 2026 Fortuner Challenge will walk — or should we say drive — away with a grand prize package worth over R1m.

This includes:

A new Toyota Fortuner GR-Sport (2.8 GD-6 AT) valued at approximately R900,000;

A Garmin watch worth R27,500;

Salomon clothing worth R9,650;

A Specialized mountain bike worth R49,000;

Oakley Eyewear worth R3,000;

Thule accessories to the value of R61,195, including Black Thule Evo Racks, a Thule Outpace 2 Bike Carrier and Thule luggage; and

A TotalEnergies fuel card worth R10,000.

In addition to a brand new Toyota Fortuner, the Fortuner Challenge 2026 powered by Quartz Engine Oil, offers the chance to win awesome prizes from top brands including Garmin, Salomon, Specialized, Oakley, Thule and TotalEnergies. (Images for illustrative purposes only.) (Toyota)

The runners-up will also receive incredible prizes from Garmin, Salomon, Specialized, Oakley and Thule.

Enter now: how to become the Arena Holdings challenger

Complete this online form or scan the QR code to enter your details and you’ll be entered into a lucky draw to be named one of Arena Holdings’ three semi-finalists. (A valid driver’s licence, a good level of fitness and evidence of such are required to qualify.)

Scan this QR code to enter the Fortuner Challenge 2026 as Arena Holdings’ challenger. (Toyota)

The three semi-finalists will progress to the final section process in March, where one will be selected as Arena Holdings’ official challenger and compete in the Fortuner Challenge 2026.

Hosted by comedian Rory Petzer and former Springbok Oupa Mohojé, the Fortuner Challenge 2026 will take place at Blaauwklippen Wine Estate in Stellenbosch from April 20 to 22.

The ultimate winner will take home the grand prize package, including a brand new Toyota Fortuner GR-Sport (2.8 GD-6 AT).

Don’t miss out: enter now!

For more information visit the Fortuner Challenge website.

This article was sponsored by Toyota.

Terms and conditions: