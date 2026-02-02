Jaguar’s new electric GT begins Arctic testing before global debut

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn



Jaguar has begun cold-weather testing of its upcoming electric luxury four-door GT, with prototypes operating in temperatures of -40°C in the frigid Arctic Circle.

The programme forms part of the brand’s most extensive validation effort to date, with about 150 prototypes covering hundreds of thousands of kilometres in extreme environments, including frozen lakes in Sweden, desert conditions and advanced virtual testing platforms.

Cold-climate testing is focused on refining the GT’s drive modes, steering and chassis behaviour on low-grip surfaces, allowing engineers to fine-tune suspension response and torque delivery for predictable handling and ride comfort.

The four-door GT is expected to produce more than 735kW, making it the most potent road-going Jaguar to date. Power will come from a tri-motor all-wheel-drive system with intelligent torque vectoring, designed to distribute power precisely in varying conditions.

Final calibrations are also under way for key chassis technologies, including all-wheel steering, a bespoke 23″ winter tyre package, dynamic air suspension and active twin-valve dampers, which work in unison with the electric powertrain to maintain composure and comfort.

The harsh Arctic environment is also being used to validate Jaguar’s new ThermAssist thermal management system. The system is designed to reduce heating energy consumption by up to 40% and recover waste heat to warm the cabin or propulsion system in temperatures of -10°C, helping to preserve driving range in cold conditions.

Jaguar has confirmed the electric four-door GT will make its world debut later this year.