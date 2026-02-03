Motoring

Petrol and diesel prices to drop for February

Prices to decrease by up to 65c/l at midnight

Sowetan Motoring Staff

Petrol and diesel prices are set to decrease across the board at midnight. File photo. (FREDDY MAVUNDA )

Petrol and diesel prices will drop across the board on Wednesday, the minister of mineral and petroleum resources has announced.

It marks the second consecutive month of financial relief for motorists after substantial decreases in January.

The fuel prices for February 2026 will be adjusted as follows:

  • petrol 93 (ULP & LRP): 65c/l decrease;
  • petrol 95 (ULP &LRP): 65c/l decrease;
  • diesel (0.05% sulphur): 50c/l decrease;
  • diesel (0.005% sulphur): 57c/l decrease; and
  • illuminating paraffin (wholesale): 53c/l decrease.

The main reasons for the fuel price adjustments are due to a strengthened rand.

Despite the average Brent Crude oil price increasing from $61.47 to $64.08 during the period under review, international petroleum product prices actually decreased due to high global inventory levels, while the rand appreciated on average against the US dollar from 16.85 to 16.31.

In line with the provisions of the self-adjusting slate levy mechanism, the slate levy remains unchanged at zero cents per litre in the price structures of petrol and diesel.

From February 4 these prices will apply:

Inland

  • 93 ULP: R19.99/l;
  • 95 ULP: R20.10l;
  • diesel (0.005%): R17.95l; and
  • diesel (0.05%): R17.91l.

Coastal

  • 95 ULP: R19.27l;
  • diesel (0.005%): R17.19/l; and
  • diesel (0.05%): R17.08/l.

