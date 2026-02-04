KOMBI LIVES ON

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Though based on the Ford Tourneo, VW has given the Transporter its own brand hallmarks. Picture: Volkswagen Group Africa

Volkswagen’s collaboration with Ford kicked off when it used the Ranger’s ingredients for the second generation Amarok.

Now the latest Transporter T7 is here, borrowing the Ford Transit and Tourneo foundations.

The range comprises both panel van and passenger variants, starting off at R800,800 for the former.

The Transporter Crew Bus in long-wheelbase form is the most attainable of the passenger variants, coming in at R923,100.

The line-up is extensive, pandering to various requirements, with two wheelbases, manual and automatic gearboxes and - unlike the Ford range - buyers have the option of all-wheel drive, 4Motion in Volkswagen parlance.

Some may be confused with the naming convention of the range. With the former T6 there was a simple distinction between Kombi and Caravelle - the former denoting a more commercial, people-moving slant, with the latter adopting more amenities, a lengthier list of features and more sophisticated cabin appointments. The Caravelle moniker no longer exists.

Kombi is still used, however, it seems to have been applied to some of the more basic Transporter versions as well as the higher-tier representatives.

For instance, there is a bare-bones Kombi Commerce (R1,076,300). And the top of the range model is labelled Kombi Style 4Motion (R1,327,430).

Our test unit was the Kombi Life, an eight-seater with the standard wheelbase, coming in at R1,161,515.

Visually, the new Transporter is endowed with Volkswagen’s particular brand identity.

End-to-end it measures 5,050mm and has a width of 2,032mm. The vehicle has a height of 1,978mm and its wheelbase is 3,100mm.

Volkswagen claims 672l of luggage capacity with the third row up for this short-wheelbase eight-seater body.

The cabin is nearly identical to that of the Ford’s. And in some aspects, it feels worse-off. The choice of leatherette upholstery deployed on the Transporter Life has a cheap look and feel. It retains all the practical trappings of the Ford, with storage nooks and compartments aplenty.

Equipment in the Transporter Kombi Life is acceptable. No electric sliding doors, but you do get a full suite of driver assistance functions, a reverse camera, heated front seats, a comprehensive infotainment system and digital instrumentation. On the surface, the interface has a similar look and feel to the SYNC4 platform in the Ford, but Volkswagen has placed its stamp on the operating system and the usage is not as straightforward.

Our car seemed to have an electronic gremlin that had never been encountered in the Ford. At standstill or creeping speeds (in traffic, or negotiating a parking lot); a persistent audible chime was heard, with the instrument cluster displaying a warning that the transmission was not in park.

In some instances this prompted the automatic engagement of the electronic handbrake. Which required to be manually disengaged before setting off. The Volkswagen’s driver fatigue monitor was also quite sensitive, but this is something we noticed in the Ford too.

There were no complaints to be made about the engine and gearbox pairing, which is the familiar 2.0l turbocharged-diesel, four-cylinder unit, linked to an eight-speed automatic.

Exactly the same as the Tourneo Custom Sport and Titanium, producing 125kW/390Nm yielding average fuel consumption figures in the 10l/100km after a week and 700km of urban and freeway cruising.

Warranty offering on the Transporter is three-year/120,000km and the Kombi Life’s price includes a five-year/60,000km maintenance plan.