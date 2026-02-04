New Volkswagen Tukan pickup to be built in Brazil

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The new Tukan will be available in Canary Yellow.

Volkswagen Brazil has revealed the name of its upcoming pickup truck, confirming it will be called Tukan, while also previewing one of the colours that will be offered at launch.

The new model will mark Volkswagen’s entry into a pickup segment it has not previously competed in and forms part of the brand’s plan to introduce 21 new vehicles in South America by 2028. That product offensive is backed by a R$20bn (R61.03bn) investment in the region.

Volkswagen says the Tukan has been fully designed and developed in Brazil, with production scheduled to begin in 2027 at the company’s São José dos Pinhais plant in Paraná.

Volkswagen also confirmed the return of Canary Yellow to its colour palette, a shade closely associated with the brand’s history in Brazil. The colour was shown in an initial design sketch of the Tukan.

“As a Brazilian, I can find no other word than ‘pride’ to describe this moment,” said Ciro Possobom, CEO and president of Volkswagen Brazil.

“The Tukan symbolises a strategic turning point for our brand in Brazil and reinforces the country’s strategic role in the development of Volkswagen vehicles, valuing our engineering, our people, and our local capacity to create products with regional relevance and global appeal.”

The name and colour announcement took place at the headquarters of the Brazilian Football Confederation on Tuesday, coinciding with Volkswagen Brazil’s confirmation as a sponsor of the country’s men’s and women’s national football teams. An early sketch of the Tukan was displayed alongside Canarinho, the national team’s mascot.

More in-depth specs and information about the Tukan should be revealed in coming months.