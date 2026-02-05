Motoring

Citroën C3 and Aircross refreshed for 2026

Updated models add tech, comfort and safety features across the compact range

Sowetan Motoring Staff

Entry-level Citroën C3 gains additional specification. (Citroën)

French brand Citroën South Africa has introduced refreshed Citroën C3 and C3 Aircross models for 2026 with upgrades in technology, comfort and convenience features.

The cars all gain keyless entry, a start button, cruise control with a speed limiter and an auto-dimming interior rearview mirror.

The C3 is the entry-point B-segment crossover hatch and is powered by naturally aspirated and turbocharged 1.2l petrol engines mated to six-speed automatic transmissions. Interior amenities include a 10″ touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety is looked after by six airbags and an electronic stability programme.

Auto-dimming interior mirrors and cruise control are now standard specification. (STELLANTIS)

The larger Citroën Aircross that offers family functionality through optional five- or seven-seat configurations benefits from an updated instrument panel with a floating digital instrument cluster and refreshed dashboard design.

It is also powered by naturally aspirated and turbocharged 1.2l engines, with the turbo paired to a six-speed automatic transmission. Standard safety features include six airbags, ISOFIX child-seat anchors and an electronic stability system.

The Citroën C3 Aircross can be had in five- or seven-seat guise. (STELLANTIS)

The updated Citroën C3 and Aircross are sold standard with five-year/100,000km service plans and two-year/30,000km and four-year/60,000km service plans, respectively.

Pricing

C3 Max manual — R269,500

C3 Max Turbo auto — R311,500

Aircross Plux (five-seater) — R294,500

Aircross Max Turbo (five-seater) — R378,900

Aircross Max Turbo (seven-seater) — R388,900


