REVIEW | Should you take the VW Transporter T7 over the Ford Tourneo Custom?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Though based on the Ford Tourneo, VW has given the Transporter T7 its own brand hallmarks.

Speak to Volkswagen brand enthusiasts, and you get the sense that they are unconvinced by the recent product mash-ups with Ford.

Especially when it comes to a series as iconic as the Transporter series, with its storied lineage dating back several decades, becoming something of a cultural icon in the process.

Not that the Ford donor products are deficient where it matters, but Volkswagen followers who will have grown accustomed to the textures of previous Transporter models are going to notice the differences.

We have had extensive time behind the different wheels of Ford’s commercial vehicles since their introduction in June 2024, spearheaded by the Transit. It set an impressive standard for vehicles of this type, offering amenities usually reserved for passenger cars.

Tall tailgate opens up to reveal 672l of luggage space with third row in place. (VW )

Then came the passenger-focused Ford Tourneo Custom, initially offered in long-wheelbase form, followed by the standard-wheelbase Sport and Titanium X versions. The latter two, introduced in September last year, offered a more lifestyle-orientated package vs the lengthier counterpart that was aimed at shuttle services and similar ilk.

The Sport boasts highlights such as striped bodywork, spiffy alloys and grippy interior upholstery that would not look amiss in a hot hatchback. The Titanium X has a more upmarket flavour. A reminder that Ford also offers the Sport package in the Transit van. Colleague Thomas Falkiner ran one as a long-termer and seemed to have quite a bit of fun behind the wheel, also putting the vehicle’s cargo-hauling potential to use.

Last week my turn came to experience the Volkswagen doppelganger, the Transporter T7, which was launched towards the end of 2025. The range comprises panel van and passenger variants, starting off at R800,800 for the former.

The Transporter Crew Bus in long-wheelbase form, with seating for eight, is the most attainable of the passenger variants, coming in at R923,100.

The line-up is extensive, pandering to various requirements, with two wheelbases, manual and automatic gearboxes and — unlike the Ford range — buyers have the option of all-wheel drive, 4Motion in Volkswagen parlance.

Some buyers may be confused with the naming convention of the range. With the former T6 there was a simple distinction between Kombi and Caravelle — the former denoting a more commercial, people-moving slant, with the latter adopting more amenities, a lengthier list of features and more sophisticated cabin appointments. The Caravelle moniker no longer exists.

Kombi is still used; however, it seems to have been applied to some of the more basic Transporter versions as well as the higher-tier representatives. For example, there is a bare-bones Kombi Commerce (R1,076,300). And the top-of-the-range model is labelled Kombi Style 4Motion (R1,327,430).

Former Transporter owners will see stark differences between T6 and T7 behind the wheel. (VW )

Our test unit was the Kombi Life, an eight-seater with the shorter wheelbase, coming in at R1,161,515. Visually, the new Transporter is endowed with Volkswagen’s particular brand identity.

Only those with keen eyes might recognise the Ford Tourneo kinship, viewed side-on. The Transporter looks more aggressive than the friendlier ID.Buzz electric van. It also has a completely different range of alloy wheel options, setting it apart from the Ford.

It really should be labelled as shorter-wheelbase and short-wheelbase, because there is nothing diminutive about the Kombi Life’s length. End-to-end it measures 5,050mm and has a width of 2,032mm. The vehicle has a height of 1,978mm and its wheelbase is 3,100mm. That makes for an expectedly roomy cabin.

When parked in a tight space, one can easily walk from the front into the back and make an easier exit through the sliding doors. Luggage space? Volkswagen claims 672l of space with the third row up for this short-wheelbase eight-seater body. Even from a purely visual standpoint, you can see for yourself there is plenty of luggage room.

While the exterior of the Transporter has the typical Volkswagen appearance, the cabin is nearly identical to that of the Ford. And in some aspects, it feels worse off. For example, the choice of leatherette upholstery deployed on the Transporter Life has a cheap look and feel, much less appealing than the material found on the Tourneo Sport or Titanium. It retains all the practical trappings of the Ford, with storage nooks and compartments aplenty.

Equipment in the Transporter Kombi Life is acceptable. No electric sliding doors, but you get a full suite of driver assistance functions, a reverse camera, heated front seats, a comprehensive infotainment system and digital instrumentation. On the surface, the interface has a similar look and feel to the SYNC4 platform in the Ford, but Volkswagen has placed its stamp on the operating system, and the usage is not as straightforward.

Our car seemed to have an electronic gremlin that had never been encountered in the Ford. At standstill or creeping speeds (in traffic or negotiating a parking lot), a persistent audible chime was heard, with the instrument cluster displaying a warning that the transmission was not in park.

Families will enjoy the space of this versatile eight-seater. (VW )

“Well, obviously not — but why the panic?” was my thought. In some cases this prompted the automatic engagement of the electronic handbrake, which required it to be manually disengaged before setting off. By then the impatient Polo Vivo driver at the traffic lights is just about ready to plant their car’s nose into the tailgate. The Volkswagen’s driver fatigue monitor was also quite sensitive, but this is something we noticed in the Ford too.

Those issues aside, there were no complaints to be made about the engine and gearbox pairing, which is the familiar 2.0l turbocharged diesel, four-cylinder unit, linked to an eight-speed automatic. Exactly the same as the Tourneo Custom Sport and Titanium, producing 125kW/390Nm yielding average fuel consumption figures of about 10l/100km after a week and 700km of urban and freeway cruising.

The warranty offering on the Transporter is three-year/120,000km and the Kombi Life’s price includes a five-year/60,000km maintenance plan. The Ford’s warranty is four-year/120,000km and it has a six-year/90,000km service plan duration.

So should you go for the blue oval emblem or the people’s car brand in this question of matched eight-seater minibuses with shared ingredients? That question is going to depend largely on your badge allegiance, of course. But the big clincher is also likely to be customers’ past experiences at the respective brands’ dealerships.