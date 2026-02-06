VW Polo Vivo Xpress is back to carry SA’s urban delivery load

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is re-entering South Africa’s small delivery van segment with the Polo Vivo Xpress, set to go on sale from February 2026.

The move comes as demand for compact, urban-friendly light-duty vehicles grows, driven in part by e-commerce and expanding fleet operations.

The Polo Vivo Xpress was last offered in 2016, before the second-generation Vivo launched in 2018. Volkswagen says the new model will be the only locally built vehicle in the A0 City Van segment.

The van offers enclosed storage without a canopy and comes with safety features such as smash and grab safety film or window guards. Side and rear doors make loading easier, whether it’s small parcels or larger cargo.

It has a 490kg payload capacity, one of the highest in its class, and is powered by a 1.4l engine producing 63kW and 132Nm of torque. Volkswagen says the van is fuel-efficient — 5.9l/100km on the combined cycle — and practical for quick-response operations, making it suitable for delivery services, fleet operators and security companies.

Priced at R279,990, the Polo Vivo Xpress comes with a three-year/120,000km warranty, a six-year anti-corrosion warranty and service intervals of 15,000km. Customers can also choose Easy Drive service and maintenance plans.