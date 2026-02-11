SA-bound iCaur V27 promises plenty of room and lots of tech

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

V27 exterior 'borrows' a few design cues from the likes of the 70 series Toyota Land Cruiser, Mercedes-Benz G-Class and Land Rover Defender.

Chinese carmaker and Chery subsidiary iCaur has shared additional details about its V27 range-extender SUV, which is set for local introduction later this year.

While its bold exterior styling clearly “borrows” design cues from the Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series, Mercedes-Benz G-Class and Land Rover Defender, the V27’s interior adopts a modern, minimalist aesthetic supported by a generous helping of technology.

A massive 15.4-inch central touchscreen is a standout feature of the interior. (iCaur)

A headline feature of the cockpit is a 15.4-inch central touchscreen powered by a Qualcomm 8155 processor, with over-the-air (OTA) update capability. Other highlights include intelligent voice control, a 15-speaker sound system, keyless start, a driver monitoring system, dual panoramic sunroof, ambient interior lighting, a temperature-controlled armrest and a built-in fragrance box. The six-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat is also heated and ventilated.

In terms of interior space, iCaur claims the V27 offers a 69.9% space utilisation ratio, up to 50 storage compartments, and 1.3 metres of headroom. Second-row passengers benefit from 950mm of legroom, while folding the rear seats frees up 1,818 litres of cargo space across a flat load floor measuring 2,150mm in length and 1,050mm in width. Other practical touches include a dual-layer glove box with a rotating enclosed upper section, and a hidden under-floor trunk storage compartment.

Folding the rear seats frees up 1,818 litres of cargo space across a flat load floor measuring 2,150mm in length and 1,050mm in width (iCaur)

Under the bonnet, the V27 is powered by iCaur’s range-extender electric vehicle (REEV) system, which pairs a 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with dual electric motors – one on each axle – and a 34.3kWh battery pack. The latter enables up to 156km of electric-only range, while total driving range is said to exceed 1,000km. With a combined system output of 339kW, iCaur claims the SUV can sprint from 0–100km/h in five seconds.

More specifications and information about the V27 are expected to be released in the coming months.