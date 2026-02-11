SA-bound iCaur V27 promises plenty of room and lots of tech

Chinese carmaker and Chery subsidiary iCaur has shared additional details about its V27 range-extender SUV, which is set for local introduction later this year.
While its bold exterior styling clearly “borrows” design cues from the Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series, Mercedes-Benz G-Class and Land Rover Defender, the V27’s interior adopts a modern, minimalist aesthetic supported by a generous helping of technology.
A headline feature of the cockpit is a 15.4-inch central touchscreen powered by a Qualcomm 8155 processor, with over-the-air (OTA) update capability. Other highlights include intelligent voice control, a 15-speaker sound system, keyless start, a driver monitoring system, dual panoramic sunroof, ambient interior lighting, a temperature-controlled armrest and a built-in fragrance box. The six-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat is also heated and ventilated.
In terms of interior space, iCaur claims the V27 offers a 69.9% space utilisation ratio, up to 50 storage compartments, and 1.3 metres of headroom. Second-row passengers benefit from 950mm of legroom, while folding the rear seats frees up 1,818 litres of cargo space across a flat load floor measuring 2,150mm in length and 1,050mm in width. Other practical touches include a dual-layer glove box with a rotating enclosed upper section, and a hidden under-floor trunk storage compartment.
Under the bonnet, the V27 is powered by iCaur’s range-extender electric vehicle (REEV) system, which pairs a 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with dual electric motors – one on each axle – and a 34.3kWh battery pack. The latter enables up to 156km of electric-only range, while total driving range is said to exceed 1,000km. With a combined system output of 339kW, iCaur claims the SUV can sprint from 0–100km/h in five seconds.
More specifications and information about the V27 are expected to be released in the coming months.
