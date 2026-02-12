REVIEW | Why the Range Rover Evoque still stands apart

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In the 2000s Land Rover decided it would be prudent to expand the Range Rover portfolio. Moving beyond the role of a standalone flagship model, it would grow to comprise a wider array of products, kicking off with the Range Rover Sport.

Then came the Evoque — the baby Range — with less emphasis on the off-road prowess for which the brand was famed, capitalising instead on the compact crossover template that was starting to gain traction at the time.

It was previewed in 2008 as the LRX concept, resplendent in silver paint and chromed wheels typical of dazzling pre-production show cars. The 2011 production form translated faithfully, keeping the rakish profile and slit-eyed headlamps. It was sold in three- and five-door variants. Later on a convertible body style would join the fray.

Range Rover pedigree is recognisable from all angles. (Brenwin Naidu)

Despite its sexy appearance styled by Gerry McGovern, the original Evoque was closely related to the less glamourous Land Rover Freelander under the skin. Still, that was a detail of little significance to most buyers — the Evoque was desirable for its design and premium trappings, rather than being mechanically innovative.

While McGovern will be remembered for the recent, controversial Jaguar Project 00, there were many design hits created by his hand and the Evoque is among them. You could even describe the car as a design pioneer — based on how it influenced the appearances of subsequent Chinese products.

Cue the Landwind X7, which took the “imitation is the sincerest form of flattery” line far with what was essentially a direct copy of the British original.

It led to a landmark legal battle between Jaguar Land Rover and Jiangling Motors Corporation (Landwind’s mother company). The ruling was against the copycat X7, with the Beijing court ordering that the company should cease production of the vehicle, in addition to awarding the UK firm compensation.

Cabin quality is as expected from the British marque. (Brenwin Naidu)

The Evoque entered its second generation in 2018. Recent Chinese additions to the South African market are less blatant in their mimicry of the junior Range Rover — but it is hard to look at cars like the Jaecoo J7 or J5, without noticing more than a few hints.

But it is also striking how influential the Jaguar Land Rover cabin execution has been, studying the interiors of these Chinese alternatives. The J7, for instance, with its large central screen and minimalist design, takes strong cues from the Evoque.

The least expensive Range Rover is a bit long in the tooth now, but various updates throughout its life-cycle have helped its cause.

“Least expensive” does not mean cheap, of course, with pricing for the entry-level version kicking off at R1,147,000 for the P160 S, which uses a 1.5l, three-cylinder turbocharged-petrol unit.

The priciest in the range is the P300e (the same 1.5l but with a plug-in hybrid element) which costs R1,749,400.

In between those buyers can still have a turbocharged-diesel, four-cylinder unit, labelled D200. This is the familiar 2.0l Ingenium motor that was once widely deployed across a number of Jaguar Land Rover products.

The two-litre Ingenium is strong, but beware initial lag. (Brenwin Naidu)

People seemed to admire our Evoque tester, with its grey paintwork complemented by black-painted alloys. Tricks like the retractable exterior door handles are still as impressive as it was when Jaguar first did it with the F-Type in 2013.

In the driver’s seat, one notices how that high-perched position experienced in larger Range Rover models, remains a characteristic even in the baby of the line-up.

Chunky door sills and a thick-rimmed steering wheel add to the substantial feeling of the vehicle. One had forgotten how narrow the footwells are in the Evoque, definitely better suited to dainty Louboutins than Hi-Tec hiking boots.

The test car's alloys were a talking point. (Brenwin Naidu)

We have commented favourably on the Pivi Pro digital interface in Land Rover products — and it is the same story with the system in the Evoque. The clarity of the screen and simplicity of menus places it among the best in the business. Shortcuts for functions like the start-stop deactivation eliminates fumbling while on the move.

It is not often that we encounter a diesel motor in premium compact crossovers these days. The unit in the Evoque is suitably hushed from occupants’ hearing point, though the distinctive acoustic profile of the motor is audible from the outside.

With 146kW/430Nm the unit gets things moving along with reasonable urgency, but the lag on take-off can be unnerving, particularly when turning right at traffic light intersections with fast-approaching traffic.

Exterior door handles extend and retract. (Brenwin Naidu)

On the freeway, consumption can drop to as low as 5.4l/100km — but around town that can shoot up to as much as 10l/100km. This could be a consequence of the full-time all-wheel drive system. The nine-speed automatic shifts smoothly but there were instances in town driving where one wished it shifted-up earlier.

Despite its status as the baby Range, the Evoque remains fairly practical, with a 472l boot and decent rear space. While it is no Defender, the presence of all-wheel drive, a ground clearance of 212mm and claimed 600mm wading depth means it can tackle light dirt-roading without too much stress.

Times have changed since the Evoque first came out. New challengers have stolen some of the legacy brands’ clout and shine, undercutting in price while offering similar levels (in perception anyway) of quality, as well as healthy lists of standard equipment.

But in the area of pedigree, these alternatives still have room for growth. The Evoque remains the original premium boutique crossover and for some, a Chinese doppelganger — even at a reduced price — is not a consideration.