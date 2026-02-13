Global EV sales hampered by China, US slowdown in January

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Global EV registrations, a proxy for sales, fell by 3% year-on-year to almost 1.2-million units in January, according to the data, which includes battery-electric and plug-in hybrid cars.

Global electric vehicle (EV) registrations fell 3% in January as the introduction of a purchase tax and lower EV subsidies in China and policy changes in the US hindered sales, data by consultancy Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (BMI) showed on Friday.

Why it’s important

Global carmakers with large exposure to the US market have booked about $55bn (R881.53bn) in write-downs in the past year as they scale back EV ambitions in a tough US market under President Donald Trump, price wars in China and a more complex mix of vehicle types in Europe.

The EU and China, the world’s largest EV market, also relaxed regulations aimed at supporting electrification.

By the numbers

They were down by 20% in China to less than 600,000, the lowest in almost two years, and 33% in North America to just over 85,000 vehicles sold. The US sold in the month the fewest EVs since early 2022.

Sales in Europe grew by 24% in the month, the slowest rate since last February, to more than 320,000 registrations.

They were up by 92% in the rest of the world to just under 190,000, their highest on record, sustained by incentives in Thailand and strong growth in South Korea and Brazil.

Quotes

“We’ve seen a growing number of exports reported from China for the EV market”, BMI data manager Charles Lester said. “We’re expecting that to continue, trying to have a strong year of EV exports in 2026, targeting many different regions, including Southeast Asia, which is where we’ve seen a lot of growth over the past few months.”

Context

Electrification proponents emphasise the need to curb planet-warming CO₂ emissions, but carmakers say a quick transition threatens jobs and profit.

As a result, hybrid cars, seen as a compromise between battery-electric and combustion engine engines, have become more popular among buyers.

Some experts, however, argue that the emergence of “mild hybrid” cars, which mostly use traditional fuels, only modestly contributes to lowering emissions.

