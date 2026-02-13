Toyota confirms GR GT supercar for South Africa in 2027

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA-bound GR GT rides on 20-inch wheels shod with 265/35 profile tyres up front and 325/30 tyres at the rear.

Toyota has confirmed that its forthcoming GR GT supercar is destined for South Africa, with a limited allocation scheduled to arrive in 2027.

Speaking at the company’s annual State of the Motor Industry address on Thursday, Toyota SA senior vice-president of sales and marketing Leon Theron told the media that between 10 and 14 examples of the road-going GR GT would be imported from Japan.

A track-only GR GT3 variant could follow at a later stage.

Despite its motorsport leanings, the GR GT will be a capable daily driver. Picture: (SUPPLIED)

Describing the GR GT as a halo model aimed at serious collectors and performance enthusiasts, Theron indicated that the cars would not be delivered through conventional dealerships. Instead, customers will take handover at a standalone GR performance centre, which will also cater for the model’s specialised servicing and ownership requirements, offering a more bespoke experience.

Unveiled in December as a rival to the Porsche 911 GT3, Ferrari 296 GTB, Chevrolet Corvette and Mercedes-AMG GT, the GR GT has been conceived from the outset as a road car with genuine racing intent.

Engineers began development by fixing the driver’s seating position as low as possible before packaging the rest of the vehicle around it — a race-car philosophy that allows the hybrid 4.0l V8 and rear transaxle to sit exceptionally low in the chassis.

The exhaust system has been shaped to produce resonance that responds directly to throttle input, gear changes and load. (Toyota)

Toyota is targeting outputs of 470kW and 850Nm from the newly developed “Hot-V” twin-turbo V8, which uses dry-sump lubrication to lower the engine’s centre of gravity.

Power is transferred via a carbon-fibre torque tube to a new eight-speed wet-clutch automatic transmission and mechanical limited-slip differential, contributing to a claimed 45:55 front-to-rear weight distribution.

Aerodynamics played a central role in shaping the car’s form, with cooling efficiency and high-speed stability prioritised over aesthetic embellishment. Toyota expects a top speed in excess of 320km/h.

An aluminium spaceframe chassis, incorporating cast components and composite panels, targets a kerb weight of 1,750kg or less.

A carbon-fibre torque tube links the newly developed V8 to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and limited-slip differential. (Toyota)

Double wishbone suspension, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres and Brembo carbon brakes underline the influence of Toyota Gazoo Racing’s endurance programme.

Despite its circuit-focused credentials, Toyota maintains that the GR GT will remain usable in everyday driving conditions.

Final pricing has not yet been confirmed, but the GR GT is expected to cost in the region of R7m to R8m.