Would you shell out R1.3m for a pristine 2015 Land Rover Defender 90 Pick-Up?

A 2015 Land Rover Defender 90 Pick-Up with fewer than 125 miles (201km) on the clock is set to go under the hammer in the UK.

The single-owner example will be auctioned by H&H Classics at its Kelham Hall Sale in Newark, Nottinghamshire, on March 18.

Finished in non-metallic paint and described as being in near-new condition, the short-wheelbase Defender has reportedly never been driven in the rain. It retains a factory-applied dealer allocation windscreen sticker and is presented in a basic specification, with cloth upholstery, steel wheels and a manual gearbox.

According to the auction house, the vehicle has covered less than 125 miles (201km) since new. (Supplied)

According to the auction house, the vehicle has covered less than 201km since new. Despite the ultra-low mileage and long-term storage, it has been serviced twice and regularly MOT tested.

The 2015 model year was significant for the Defender range as production of the separate-chassis model ended in 2016. Only 334 Defender 90 Pick-Up TD models were registered with the UK’s driver and vehicle licensing agency in 2015, adding to the rarity of this example.

The vehicle, carrying chassis number SALLDWRP7FA474446, is estimated to fetch between £50,000 and £60,000 (R1.09m to R1.3m). For context, a brand new Land Rover Defender 90 D250 X-Dynamic SE retails from R1.8m.