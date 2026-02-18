Chery Tiggo 7 Pro gets two-star rating in Global NCAP crash test

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Global NCAP Safer Cars for Africa campaign has revealed another South African market model with poor scores for adult occupant safety.

Chery’s Tiggo 7 Pro earned a two-star rating, with three stars for child occupant safety.

The organisation blasted Chery SA for trumpeting a separate five-star Euro NCAP rating, applying to the high-end CSH version, saying the information was one-sided and not reflective of the complete range.

In the case of the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro unit that was crash-tested, Global NCAP’s report revealed:

the footwell area and bodyshell were found to be unstable and not capable of withstanding further loadings;

side pole impact was not performed, as the car does not offer standard side head protection for front and rear rows. The lack of this type of protection exposes the head to the risk of severe injury even in a low-speed side impact with a pole or tree; and

electronic stability control (ESC) was standard, as were seat belt reminders (SBRs) in all positions, though these did not meet Global NCAP requirements.

“A two-star rating for the Tiggo 7 Pro is very disappointing, but this poor result is seriously compounded by the publication of misleading information on crash test results from other markets,” said Richard Woods, CEO of Global NCAP.

”South African consumers need independent and accurate information to inform their purchasing decisions and transparency and accountability on vehicle safety, not marketing smoke and mirrors.”

The vehicle tested offers no side airbag protection for occupants' heads. (Global NCAP)

Bobby Ramagwede, CEO of the Automobile Association of SA (AA), partner to Global NCAP, said the results were concerning and took a critical view of the brand’s 2025 live crash test demonstration at a media event.

He said the display was “an unsafe exercise and one misleading based on the principles of the NCAP studies undertaken in this critical area of safety”.

“We further note recent media releases around the Tiggo 7 CSH and its five-star Euro NCAP rating, and again find this information one-sided as it does not flag the safety inadequacies of the entry-level models in this range.

“Euro NCAP ratings are also specific to the market: for a rating to be recognised locally, the vehicle needs to be assessed under the Safer Cars For Africa campaign conducted by Global NCAP.”

Ramagwede noted there has been an increase in requests from consumers to start testing Chinese vehicle brands. He said the Chery’s two-star rating reflects a continuing pattern in which vehicles sold in Africa do not offer the same safety performance as in other regions, as well as carmakers’ avoidance of disclosing to the local consumer the true reflection of safety across a specific vehicle range.

“This result underlines why Africa urgently needs stronger regulatory standards, combined with an independent consumer information programme and greater manufacturer accountability.

“The AA believes no vehicle should be sold here without side head protection for front and rear rows; safety should never be an optional extra, and certainly not reserved for markets outside Africa.”

Approached for comment, Chery SA said it was committed to ensuring its product offering meets global regulatory safety requirements.

“The Tiggo 7 Pro in South Africa meets the standards as enforced by local regulatory bodies,” it said.

Read the full crash test report on the Global NCAP website.