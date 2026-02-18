INTERVIEW | AA SA CEO Bobby Ramagwede calls for safer cars in Africa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The safety credentials of cars sold in SA and on the African continent must mirror those of their European counterparts.

This is the view of Automobile Association (AA) CEO Bobby Ramagwede.

Exerting pressure on carmakers to ensure higher safety standards is part of his plan as he aims to “put the organisation back on the map”.

Sowetan Motoring had a sit-down with Ramagwede, who took the helm of the AA in October 2024.

The AA SA, a partner of the Global New Car Assessment Programme’s Safer Cars for Africa campaign, has facilitated the crash testing of almost 30 local-market vehicles since 2017.

Its two recent test subjects — the Toyota Corolla Cross (2026) and Hyundai Grand i10 (2025) — earned poor ratings for adult occupant safety: two and zero stars, respectively.

Ramagwede blasted carmakers who used the outdated regulatory framework to justify the substandard safety of their vehicles.

“Many have argued it’s not illegal; they’re not committing a crime,” he said.

“I agree that they’re not committing [a crime] from a legislative perspective, but I think they are committing a crime to the extent that safer vehicles are being provided to other territories. So it begs the question, is the African life worth that little to the manufacturer?”

He said it was disappointing that Hyundai responded by saying its vehicle satisfied the regulatory requirements.

“[In comparison] you’ve got the likes of Volkswagen, who did what I think is the right thing — acknowledge that the vehicle is substandard, put a plan in place to correct the minimum safety requirements and give us a vehicle to retest and prove that the car is safer,” Ramagwede said, referring to the facelifted Polo Vivo launched in 2024.

Bobby Ramagwede says road safety advocacy is his calling. (AA SA)

Regarding the Corolla Cross, the CEO observed that while Toyota’s statement was “lukewarm”, there was a positive sentiment around the intention to address the reason for the car’s two-star performance.

“Their [position is]: ‘We’ve identified the issue, and we will work on a plan for the future version of the car’ — and I think it’s not going to be a model change, but rather a specification change within the run, so I anticipate that they’ll come up with an announcement saying that models from that date will have the curtain airbag, because that’s a real big deficiency on the Corolla Cross.”

Ramagwede believed the vehicle would have scored as high as a four-star rating if curtain airbags had been fitted as standard.

How does the organisation select cars for testing?

“We’ll go back to the ethos of the programme; it’s meant to protect the vulnerable consumer, it’s always going to be an entry-level derivative of a vehicle and it’s always going to be a popular vehicle,” he said.

Asked for an indication of which vehicles are awaiting crash testing, the CEO could not confirm but gave a strong clue.

“I’ll throw this one back at you; have a look at the [new vehicle] sales statistics. Any vehicle we haven’t tested that is being sold in great volumes is likely to be on the list.”

Ramagwede said two vehicles are awaiting testing imminently.

On behalf of curious consumers, we asked for a brief explanation of what goes on behind the scenes once the vehicles are decided upon.

AA SA buys the vehicles new and anonymously, then ships them off to the headquarters of their counterpart in Germany, ADAC, where they are crash tested at facilities used by both Global and Euro NCAP.

Hyundai's Grand i10 was a poor performer, with a zero-star rating. (Global NCAP)

The relevant manufacturer is invited to the facility to witness the assortment of tests. According to Ramagwede, due to the complexity of analytics and collation, the results can take months.

Interestingly, the results are sent to the carmaker before being shared with the AA, and by the time the information is made public, the brand concerned has had the opportunity to study the findings.

Funding for the procurement of vehicles and testing processes comes from Bloomberg Philanthropies and the FIA Foundation, ensuring the programme remains independent of the automakers.

Adequate protection in a crash is crucial, but prevention is better than cure. What is the AA doing to push responsible driver behaviour?

Ramagwede acknowledges that frameworks such as the K53 system need dire revision, in addition to legislation governing public transport.

Accepting that “the wheels of state turn very slowly”, the CEO said the AA has adopted a lead-by-example approach. Currently, the organisation is investigating prospects around affordable, advanced and defensive driving modules for the public to upgrade their skills.

A school outreach programme is also in the works that would see youngsters exposed to responsible vehicle operation, the learner’s and driver’s licence tests, and advanced driving before they matriculate.

“So this really is our way of contributing to society — a cohort of drivers who not only know how to drive their car but ‘the four cars around them’ as well.”

Ramagwede said the AA was in consultation with the government to offer a solution that would change the process of obtaining a professional driving permit to ferry passengers. The idea is that certification would tie in with a driver competency evaluation, ensuring compliance.

Ramagwede said his post was a calling. His career journey has taken him from banking to private equity, healthcare, insurance, broader mobility services and motorsport, before picking up the baton at the AA.