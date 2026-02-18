Sweden and others oppose calls to delay new EU carbon market

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Luxembourg have opposed calls by other European governments to delay the EU’s upcoming carbon market as political pressure mounts for the bloc to curb energy costs, a joint paper by the countries showed.

The paper concerns the EU’s upcoming second carbon market, known as “ETS2”, which from 2028 will impose a price on CO² emissions produced by heating and transport fuels.

The EU has delayed the market’s launch by one year and fast-tracked the distribution of revenues to governments from the scheme. However, that has not quelled pushback from leaders in Slovakia and the Czech Republic, who said it will raise fuel bills.

Ambassadors to discuss stronger price controls

“Any further postponement or amendments related to the market-based price of ETS2 would substantially undermine the effectiveness of EU climate policy,” Sweden and the other countries said in the paper circulated among EU governments and seen by Reuters.

EU countries’ ambassadors will meet on Wednesday to sign off on stronger controls on ETS2 prices, which Brussels proposed after 19 countries demanded this last year. The four countries’ paper said once the changes are passed, the EU should leave the system alone.

Debates about changing ETS2 further “are reducing the system’s credibility and increase uncertainty for investment decisions by firms and households”, they said.

ETS2 is designed to encourage the shift to electric vehicles and cleaner home heating systems by putting a price on CO² emissions, and recycling the revenues from the scheme to subsidise electric cars and energy-saving home renovations for poorer households and smaller businesses.

Brussels has also faced mounting pressure from some governments and industries to weaken its existing carbon market, which puts a price on CO² emissions from industries and power plants.

The European Commission will propose a review of the existing carbon market later this year. Some governments are eyeing that as a route to also change ETS2 since it is governed by the same law, EU diplomats said.

Reuters