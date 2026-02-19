Renault sees lower margins in 2026 as price pressure hits profit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Renault is banking on its Duster SUV to help grow its Indian business, while also expanding in South America.

Renault Group posted a 15% drop in 2025 operating profit on Thursday and guided for lower margins in 2026 as price pressures from rising Chinese competition and traditional peers in its core European market erode earnings.

The French carmaker, which has been led by new CEO Francois Provost since the summer, had warned of weakening margins in July after market conditions deteriorated in the second quarter, particularly in the European van market where the Renault brand is the leader.

It reported an operating profit of €3.6bn (R68.16bn), in line with the consensus forecast of analysts compiled by the company, and an operating margin of 6.3%. It said it was targeting a group operating margin of about 5.5% in 2026 and between 5% and 7% in the medium term.

Faced with price pressure from Chinese brands arriving in Europe and larger rival Stellantis’s aggressive sales strategy to regain market share, Renault is also seeing its margins eroded by its expansion in overseas markets, where profitability is lower, as it looks to achieve economies of scale and reduce its dependence on Europe.

Shares in Renault fell 25% during 2025, and are down about 8% year to date, less than Stellantis which is down 30% so far this year

Overseas markets helped Renault lift sales volumes by 3.2% in 2025 to 2.34-million vehicles, and bring revenues to €57.9bn (R1.096-trillion), up 3% on the prior year.

Renault will meanwhile continue to target lowering variable costs by about €400 (R7,575) per vehicle, CFO Duncan Minto told journalists on a call, after achieving the target in 2025.

The group reported a full-year net loss on a group share basis of €10.9bn (R206.44bn), its first loss in five years, largely due to a one-off writedown of €9.3bn (R176.13bn) in July on its stake in struggling partner Nissan.

Renault said it would pay a dividend of €2.20 (R41.67), unchanged from what it paid in 2024.

