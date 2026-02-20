Struggling Aston Martin sells F1 naming rights for liquidity

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Aston Martin warned on Friday that its annual loss will be worse than the market view and said it will sell the right to use its name on the Aston Martin F1 team for £50m (R1.09bn) to bolster its finances after a challenging year.

The perpetual naming rights deal with AMR GP Holdings, which operates the Formula One racing team, will provide immediate liquidity to the carmaker, which is struggling with tariff pressures and weak demand in North America.

Aston Martin also reported a nearly 10% drop in car deliveries to 5,448 vehicles in 2025, hurt by fewer high-margin special deliveries in the year.

The company expects an adjusted operating loss slightly below the lower end of market consensus of a loss between £139m (R3.03bn) and £184m (R4.01bn), according to company-compiled consensus.

Reuters