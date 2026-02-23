Updated Mazda CX-3 Active Auto on sale in SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mazda South Africa has launched an updated version of its CX-3 Active Auto.

The model introduces several feature upgrades, including Mazda’s MZD Connect infotainment system with an 8″ colour display, a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel and a six-speaker sound system. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay allow for easy third-party app integration (Waze, Maps, and so on), while the Commander Dial provides access to key vehicle settings and infotainment functions.

Power comes from a 2.0l Skyactiv-G petrol engine producing 115kW and 206Nm. It drives the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission and features Mazda’s i-Stop idle stop/start system to improve fuel efficiency. Standard safety features comprise dynamic stability control, cruise control and hill launch assist.

The CX-3 Active Auto is priced at R440,000, which covers a five-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty and a three-year service plan.