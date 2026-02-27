Hyundai to spend nearly R100bn on South Korean AI data centre and robot factory

Hyundai Motor Group and South Korea on Friday signed a deal to invest about 9-trillion won (R99.30bn) to build an AI data centre, a robot manufacturing factory and other developments in the country’s western coastal region, the land ministry said.
Here are some details:
- Hyundai Motor Group will invest about 5.8-trillion won (R64bn) to build an AI data centre, which will deploy 50,000 graphics processing units, the ministry said.
- The group will spend 400-billion won (R4.41bn) on a factory to produce robots including wearable ones.
- Group will invest one-trillion won (R11.03bn) in hydrogen production facilites, another 1.3-trillion won (R14.34bn) in solar generation.
- Saemangeum is a huge national land reclamation project that began more than 20 years ago on the country’s west coast, partly to secure farmland and later to bring industrial clusters to a region that had long been considered disadvantaged.
- The Jeolla provinces, where the area is located, have been a traditional support base for the country’s political liberals, including South Korean President Lee Jae Myung’s Democratic Party.
