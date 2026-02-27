This is how much Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa earned in 2025

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Antonio Filosa, who took over as head of Jeep-maker Stellantis in June 2025, received €5.4m (R101.3m) in total compensation last year, the company said on Thursday.

The compensation topped the company’s earlier projection that Filosa would earn at least $4m (R63.6m) annually in his first two years as CEO. His pay could rise to as much as $23m (R365.6m) a year from 2028, including bonuses.

Former Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, who resigned from the carmaker in December 2024, had a pay package of €11.4m (R213.9m) in 2025, according to the company’s annual filing. Tavares abruptly left the company after coming under scrutiny for slumping sales in the North American market.

The carmaker said last year that Tavares would receive an additional €2m (R37.5m) in severance and €10m (R187.6m) in bonus pay in 2025 for meeting company milestones.

