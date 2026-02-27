Motoring

This is how much Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa earned in 2025

His pay could rise to as much as $23m a year from 2028, including bonuses

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa. (NurPhoto)

Antonio Filosa, who took over as head of Jeep-maker Stellantis in June 2025, received €5.4m (R101.3m) in total compensation last year, the company said on Thursday.

The compensation topped the company’s earlier projection that Filosa would earn at least $4m (R63.6m) annually in his first two years as CEO. His pay could rise to as much as $23m (R365.6m) a year from 2028, including bonuses.

Former Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, who resigned from the carmaker in December 2024, had a pay package of €11.4m (R213.9m) in 2025, according to the company’s annual filing. Tavares abruptly left the company after coming under scrutiny for slumping sales in the North American market.

The carmaker said last year that Tavares would receive an additional €2m (R37.5m) in severance and €10m (R187.6m) in bonus pay in 2025 for meeting company milestones.

Reuters


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Farewell Joe, the man who led the journalist team on June 16

2

SOWETAN | State must secure return of men duped into fighting in Russia

3

Former Mpumalanga education department acting head arrested for alleged R114m tender corruption

4

Beating Pirates was not the original plan, says Casric Stars coach Mthombeni

5

5 things you need to know about Shadrack Sibiya’s testimony on Thursday

Related Articles