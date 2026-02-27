Used hybrid sales drive South Africa’s new energy vehicle growth

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa’s new energy vehicle (NEV) market grew strongly in 2025, with total sales up 73% year-on-year, according to the 2025 AutoTrader Annual Industry report.

By December, 5,727 used hybrid and battery electric vehicles (BEVs) had been sold, reflecting continued expansion in the electrified segment. While both categories recorded gains, hybrids remain the clear driver of adoption locally.

Hybrids are growing because they solve real-world constraints around infrastructure, affordability and range. — George Mienie, AutoTrader CEO

SA's top 10 most-sold hybrid models in 2025. (Supplied)

Hybrids lead the charge

Hybrids accounted for 85% of all NEVs sold in 2025 and 84% of total NEV listings. Between January and December, 4,888 used hybrids were sold — a 76% increase compared with 2024.

The figures point to a practical approach from South African buyers, who continue to prioritise range certainty, limited reliance on charging infrastructure and relative affordability. Hybrid powertrains address these concerns by combining electric assistance with a conventional combustion engine.

The locally built Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid remains the standout performer. It leads both sales and listings across the NEV segment and is the country’s best-selling electrified model. In 2025, its average used selling price was R421,286, with a claimed combined range of 837km — placing it within reach of mainstream buyers while offering everyday usability.

Competition, however, is increasing. The Chery Tiggo Cross entered the top 10 most-listed hybrid models in 2025, signalling growing activity from Chinese manufacturers in the electrified space.

Pricing remained relatively stable. The average used hybrid price rose modestly from R748,096 in 2024 to R762,658 in 2025 — a 2% year-on-year increase — suggesting steady demand without excessive upward pressure.

SA's top 10 most-sold BEV models in 2025. (Supplied)

BEVs grow from a smaller base

Battery electric vehicles also posted gains, with used BEV sales rising 55% year-on-year in 2025. Supply expanded alongside demand, with 1,737 listings recorded — up 39% compared with 2024.

AutoTrader data shows rising EV advert views, indicating increasing consumer interest. Much of this appears linked to newer-generation models entering the market, offering improved technology, longer range and sharper pricing.

Average BEV pricing showed signs of softening. The average sold price was 2% lower than the average listing price, suggesting greater pricing flexibility. Even so, a gap remains: used BEVs were listed at prices 30% higher than hybrids on average and sold at prices 33% higher. That differential continues to influence relative adoption rates.

SA's top most-listed hybrid models in 2025. (Supplied)

Model performance and market gaps

Within the BEV segment, the Volvo EX30 was the most-sold used electric vehicle in 2025, highlighting demand for compact, comparatively affordable EVs. The BYD Dolphin also entered the top 10 best-selling BEVs, underlining the growing presence of newer brands.

In 2025, BYD introduced the Dolphin Surf, an electric city car priced from R341,900. Its positioning suggests it could feature more prominently in the used market over time.

Not all models translated listings into sales. The GWM Ora ranked as the second most-listed BEV but did not appear among the top 10 best-selling used electric vehicles. The gap between supply and transaction volumes illustrates that listing activity does not automatically convert into sales.

“Our data shows that South Africans are not resisting electrification,” said AutoTrader CEO George Mienie. “They are adopting it on their own terms. Hybrids are growing because they solve real-world constraints around infrastructure, affordability and range. Until those constraints shift meaningfully, hybrids will remain the dominant force in this market.”

SA's top most-listed BEV models in 2025. (Supplied)

A market evolving in phases

The latest data shows a sector expanding steadily but unevenly. Hybrids continue to serve as a bridge technology, offering improved efficiency without requiring major behavioural or infrastructure changes.

BEVs are gaining visibility, supported by broader model availability and gradual pricing adjustments, but affordability and charging infrastructure remain key considerations for many buyers.

For now, hybrids anchor South Africa’s electrified vehicle market, while fully electric models continue to build from a smaller base.