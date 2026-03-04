Renault teases new Bridger Concept compact SUV

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Full details of the Bridger Concept will be revealed on March 10.

Renault has revealed the name of a new concept vehicle that previews a forthcoming compact SUV aimed at urban families.

Called the Bridger Concept, the show car will serve as a precursor to a production model positioned in the small SUV segment. Renault says the vehicle has been designed to meet the needs of families living in cities.

According to the French carmaker, the concept features a bold design and measures less than four metres in length while aiming to maximise interior space.

The name “Bridger” is derived from the English word “bridge”. Renault says it was chosen to evoke ideas of connection and robustness while reflecting the brand’s focus on vehicles designed around everyday usability.

