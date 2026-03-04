REVIEW | The Mazda CX-60 diesel is an overlooked six-cylinder star

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Mazda CX-60 3.3 diesel goes against the grain in many respects.

For starters, that power plant. Small turbocharged petrol or normally aspirated hybridised units are ubiquitous in the sport-utility vehicle category. And here we have a big straight-six with a sizable displacement, burning a fuel type that some markets regard as evil.

But, even though Volkswagen and its Dieselgate scandal cast a dark cloud on oil-burning vehicles in the passenger space, there remain many merits to the technology.

The high-quality interior is fully-loaded with features - except heated seats. (Brenwin Naidu)

In this case, the torque-richness and reasonable economy make for a great pairing — and it does not hurt that it sounds brilliant too. You read right: this bellowing six-pot may put you in mind of similarly potent diesel motors from certain Germans, before the “d-word” took on unfriendly connotations.

We should add that the Mazda incorporates mild hybrid technology with a 48-volt system, comprising a lithium-ion battery. Being a mild hybrid, it cannot be driven on electric power alone; consider the light electrification as a performance and economy enhancer.

Producing 187kW/550Nm, it never feels short of puff, with the electric aid plugging gaps where lag would otherwise be noted. The eight-speed automatic slices through the ratios in buttery fashion. All-wheel drive helps traction, but the system is rear-biased, which gives it a dynamic character that is not often encountered in vehicles of this class, unless we are talking about the BMW X3. And that is extremely high praise. After a week of driving (fully enjoying the shove and sound of the six-cylinder), consumption was 8.2l/100km.

Shapely bodywork with curves designed to catch natural light. (Brenwin Naidu)

The brand claims 7.3 seconds for the 0-100km/h, which, though not quite hot hatchback turf, is plenty quick for safe merging and sprinting away from a dodgy, dimly lit intersection.

When Mazda first launched the CX-60, it was offered solely with an atmospheric 2.5l four-cylinder engine. At Johannesburg’s high altitudes, the engine was lacking as an inspiring means of motivation for the large-bodied family vehicle.

The 2.5l is still available in the lesser Dynamic and Individual models, from R778,500 and R888,700 respectively. In my view, if you are going for the CX-60, opt for the 3.3 diesel without thinking twice.

20-inch alloys standard on the Takumi model. (Brenwin Naidu)

Visually, the flagship Mazda is an appealing prospect. Red seems to be the brand’s go-to shade in promotional materials, but it looks equally delectable in the subdued silver hue worn by our tester. People admired the CX-60 and were clearly aware of its status in the range. Could also be that a car like this, with its elegant, understated design, is refreshing in a sea of aggressive Chinese contenders.

Back when Mazda was relaunched in 2014, many critics at the time described its vehicles’ cabins as having Lexus-like levels of premium aspiration. And even in discussion of the CX-60, one would be right to use “premium” as a descriptor. More importantly, is that the impression of quality and plushness is not merely at the surface level. The finishes are superb, yes, but the switchgear and other elements have a durable, well-fitted feel. And there is not a single scratch-prone piano black inlay in sight.

User-friendliness is a strong suit of the CX-60. While some rivals may overwhelm with an extreme level of digitisation and resultant complication, the Mazda manages to blend a future-forward sense with familiarity. You even get a button — one single button — that silences the driver assistance chimes, which intone if you approach painted lines or nudge past the speed limit. Not that you often do, being a responsible, attentive driver.

Beneath the hefty plastic cover sits a potent straight-six with hybrid aid. (Brenwin Naidu)

The MZD Connect interface still works via a rotary controller, which is fine in my book, because it is less distracting than prodding screens with an index finger. Mazda has retained physical controls for aspects like the air-conditioning. And there is also still a rotary knob for volume control. Wonderful.

With a total length of 4,745mm and a wheelbase of 2,870mm, the CX-60 is a genuine family companion, offering a spacious passenger compartment and a decent 477l boot (expanding to 1,148l with seats folded).

Pricing for this range-topping Takumi version is R1,085,100. In any consumer’s books, R1m is a substantial wodge of cash, but the value-for-money angle is strong here when you consider that there is no options list to speak of. From a panoramic roof, to a Bose audio system, leather upholstery, digital instrument cluster, wireless charging pad and a full suite of driver assistance functions, it is all standard. Airbag count is seven. One omission, though: it has ventilated seats, but no heating functionality. Consider that my only gripe with the car.

What else would prospective buyers be looking at in terms of rivalry?

MZD Connect interface is less distracting than typical oversized touchscreens. (Brenwin Naidu)

Size-wise, the CX-60 meets nemeses like the Honda CR-V (from R961,300) and the Volkswagen Tayron (from R811,800). At the price-point, some may consider options like the Audi Q5 Sportback 40 TDI Quattro Advanced (R1,087,200) or the ladder-frame Ford Everest 2.0 BiT 4x4 Sport (R1,122,500). An X3 20d xDrive would set you back north of R1,158,417. These are two different classes of course, with the Ford being based on pick-up underpinnings, while the BMW and Audi are smaller than the Mazda.

For the asking price, there are no direct six-cylinder diesel alternatives to the 3.3 and CX-60, placing the Japanese contender quite literally in a league of its own. Add to that the brand’s five-year/unlimited mileage warranty and service plan, and the ownership prospect becomes even more appealing.