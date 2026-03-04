Volvo rolls out major over-the-air software update to 2.5-million cars

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Volvo Cars has begun rolling out what it describes as its largest over-the-air (OTA) software update to date, introducing a redesigned user interface to about 2.5-million vehicles in 85 countries.

The new system, called Volvo Car UX, revises the layout of the central infotainment screen to simplify access to commonly used functions. The upgrade will be delivered free of charge to Volvo models fitted with Google built-in, including vehicles produced as far back as 2020.

Based on the Android Automotive operating system, the update integrates Google services and reduces the number of steps required to access features such as navigation, media and phone functions.

One of the most visible changes is a redesigned home screen, where maps, media and phone controls are more prominently displayed. Drivers can, for example, adjust music playback without leaving the navigation screen.

A new contextual bar adapts to driving conditions and shows recently used apps. At low speeds, shortcuts to exterior camera views can be displayed to assist with manoeuvring.

In plug-in hybrid models, drive mode selection has been simplified. The “Pure” electric mode is now accessible directly from the home screen, allowing drivers to switch to electric-only driving with a single tap.

Volvo says the update creates a more consistent infotainment experience across its range, enabling older models such as the XC40 to receive interface improvements similar to those in newer vehicles like the EX90.

In addition, Pilot Assist – the company’s semi-autonomous driver assistance system – will be offered as a downloadable purchase for customers whose vehicles are equipped with Google built-in but were not originally specified with the feature.

The update also prepares eligible vehicles for the introduction of Google Gemini, a conversational AI system expected to be added to compatible models later this year.