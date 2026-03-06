BYD launches new Blade Battery with ‘disruptive’ charging speed

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chinese carmaker BYD’s chairman Wang Chuanfu on Thursday launched the second-generation of the Blade Battery, with what he says is a “disruptive” charging speed in extremely cold environments.

The launch comes as the electric vehicle maker seeks to regain momentum in an increasingly competitive domestic market after a recent sales downturn.

The new Blade Battery can be charged from 20% to 97% in less than 12 minutes in temperatures as low as -20ºC, enabling a driving range of 777km, Wang told an event from the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen.

The batteries are designed with higher energy density, enabling a driving range of more than 1,000km for BYD’s luxury Denza Z9GT and Yangwang U7 models, Wang said, adding the batteries had also passed safety tests exceeding China’s new national standards.

BYD aims to expand its “Flash Charging” network to 20,000 stations by the end of 2026, including 2,000 on highways. The company had built more than 4,000 stations as of March 5.

Reuters