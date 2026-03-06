Midvaal opens seven newly tarred roads

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Midvaal municipality has spent R22m on upgrading gravel roads to tar.

The Midvaal local municipality in Gauteng has officially opened seven newly converted gravel-to-tar roads.

The municipality said the completed roads are:

Takbok, Steenbok, Waterbok and Bloubok roads in Highbury;

Lorentz Street in Meyerton Extensions;

Eben Donges Street in Kookrus; and

Willie van der Merwe Street in Riversdale.

According to the municipality, the project cost R22m, excluding VAT and professional fees. The scope of work included:

site establishment, clearing and grubbing of the road reserve, preparation of the roadbed and compaction, construction of sub-base and base layers, and stabilisation of the road structure;

construction of kerbs and drainage channels;

application of prime coat and tack coat, and the laying and compaction of asphalt surfacing; and

completion of road markings and traffic signage to improve safety for road users.

The municipality said the project created opportunities for 21 small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs), which were contracted for services including site establishment, kerbing, backfilling and other logistical support.

At least 18 labourers and two community liaison officers were employed during the construction phase.

Mayor Peter Teixeira said the municipality remains committed to infrastructure development and investing in road networks

TimesLIVE