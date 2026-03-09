Cockpit-style interior of Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé unveiled

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The cockpit centres on a 10.2" instrument cluster and a 14" multimedia touchscreen. A 14" passenger display is optional.

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the interior of its upcoming GT 4-Door Coupé before the model’s full debut, providing a first look at the driver-focused cabin and new digital features.

Developed in-house at Affalterbach, the interior emphasises driver engagement and intuitive control. A low seating position and cockpit-style layout aim to reinforce the sports car character associated with AMG models while keeping key driving functions within easy reach.

A notable feature is the centre console, which houses three rotary controls dedicated to driving dynamics. These allow the driver to adjust vehicle responses such as accelerator sensitivity (Response), cornering behaviour (Agility) and traction control intervention (Traction). The traction control system can be adjusted across nine stages.

Customers can choose from various upholstery options and interior trim combinations. (Mercedes-Benz AG)

These controls form part of a broader system called AMG Race Engineer, which integrates hardware and software to allow drivers to tailor the vehicle’s driving characteristics to different conditions and driving styles. The rotary dials are angled towards the driver and designed to provide maximum tactile feedback during use.

The cockpit centres on a wide digital display setup combining a 10.2″ instrument cluster with a 14″ multimedia touchscreen. The main display is angled towards the driver for easier operation, while an optional 14″ passenger display allows the front passenger to access separate digital content.

Design elements include large circular air vents with a chain-link pattern, galvanised finishes and configurable ambient lighting. The centre console incorporates wireless charging trays for smartphones and illuminated cup holders, while a raised metal-look element houses the central air vents.

Newly developed front seats offer increased lateral support, with optional AMG Performance seats featuring integrated headrests and openings in the backrest to emphasise their lightweight construction. Customers can choose from various upholstery options and interior trim combinations, including materials available through the Manufaktur personalisation programme.

The AMG Performance steering wheel features a flattened bottom section and roller and rocker switches for vehicle functions. Steering wheel paddles allow drivers to control energy recuperation levels, while two round AMG control buttons with integrated colour displays provide quick access to driving modes and other settings.

A full-length panoramic glass roof is available, extending to the rear window and featuring switchable transparency segments. (Mercedes-Benz AG)

At the rear, the GT 4-Door Coupé comes standard with two individual rear seats, while a three-seat bench is available as an option. The rear backrests can be folded down separately to increase cargo flexibility.

A full-length panoramic glass roof is available, extending to the rear window and featuring switchable transparency segments. The roof uses heat-insulating laminated safety glass with an infrared-reflective coating to help manage cabin temperatures. Mercedes-AMG says a carbon-look ultra-lightweight roof will also be offered as an option in certain markets.

The cabin also features a configurable ambient lighting system with selectable themes that co-ordinate lighting, display colours and interface graphics.

The infotainment system is based on the latest Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) platform running on the company’s new Mercedes-Benz Operating System. The system supports several display styles, including an AMG-specific interface and an optional telemetry-focused screen designed for performance driving.

While Mercedes-AMG has not yet confirmed further technical details, the GT 4-Door Coupé is expected to make its debut towards the end of the year.