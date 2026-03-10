Motoring

Volkswagen expects profit margin recovery after tough 2025

Challenges in China and US tariffs hit automotive hard

Reuters Agency

Reuters

US tariffs have cost Volkswagen, Europe's largest carmaker, billions of euros so far, its CEO said on Monday, adding its key brand Porsche was being squeezed in a "sandwich" of duties and a weak Chinese market.
Volkswagen battles challenges across key markets, with US tariffs costing the company billions and local competition eating into its market share in China. (Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Volkswagen expects its dwindling profit margin to recover this year after a bruising 2025 hit by tariffs, tough competition from China and a costly shift towards electric.

The German automotive group said it expects an operating margin of between 4.0 and 5.5% in 2026, after it stood at 2.8% in 2025.

Last year’s margin came in slightly below an expected 2.9%, according to analysts polled by Visible Alpha, and slumped from 5.9% a year earlier.

Like its rivals, Volkswagen has been battling challenges across key markets, with US tariffs costing the company billions and local competition eating into its market share in China.

“We are operating in a fundamentally different environment,” CEO Oliver Blume said in a statement.

The company expects sales revenue in 2026 to develop in a range of zero to 3%.

Reuters


