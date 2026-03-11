BMW’s Rosslyn plant builds 100,000th fourth-generation X3

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Fire Red BMW X3 plug-in hybrid will be exported to Australia.

BMW Group’s Rosslyn plant near Pretoria has produced its 100,000th fourth-generation BMW X3, marking a milestone for the South African manufacturing facility.

Rosslyn is now the only BMW plant globally producing the X3 plug-in hybrid for export markets, underscoring its role in the company’s global production network.

Located north of Pretoria, the plant has produced more than 1.8-million vehicles since operations began in 1973. It also assembled the previous third-generation X3.

BMW said the milestone reflects the good work of employees at the plant, as well as suppliers, logistics partners and dealerships involved in the production and distribution process.

The facility also runs training programmes for apprentices, trainees and graduate engineers, providing practical experience in vehicle manufacturing.

Production of the fourth-generation X3 continues at Rosslyn as BMW maintains its export-focused operations in South Africa.