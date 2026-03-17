Volvo to discontinue EX30 in US later this year

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Volvo sold nearly 5,400 of the EX30 model in 2025 in the US, around 4.4% of Volvo’s overall US sales.

Swedish carmaker Volvo said on Monday it will discontinue the EX30, a small electric SUV, and the EX30 Cross Country in the US later this year.

While US sales of the two models will end after the 2026 model year, the EX30 will remain available in other markets including Canada and Mexico, a spokesperson for the automaker said in a statement to Reuters.

Business Insider reported the decision earlier on Monday.

Volvo sold nearly 5,400 of the EX30 model in 2025 in the US, around 4.4% of Volvo’s overall US sales.

Volvo Cars’ sales volumes fell 10% in the ​three months through February due to trade tariffs and other ‌market headwinds while sales of fully electric cars jumped.

Global EV sales fell again in February, depressed by ‌China’s largest sales drop since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, as governments worldwide hit the brake on policies designed to ​encourage purchases of electric cars.

The EX30 was launched in 2023 amid competition between carmakers to make EVs more affordable. It was described by then-CEO Jim Rowan as a “small SUV doing Volvo things” during the car’s launch event.

Reuters