LAUNCH | 2026 Volvo ES90 offers silky road manners and lengthy range

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All premium car brands in SA are feeling the pressure. From reduced consumer spending as a result of a tough economy, to the emergence of cheaper Chinese alternatives, buyers are having to revisit status and badge loyalty in favour of more pragmatic purchases.

Swedish automaker Volvo has always been a niche marque and this position as a fringe player has grown even more pronounced, as it transitioned away from diesel and petrol powertrains, towards hybrid and all-electric offerings.

Its EX30 – a vehicle not without criticism – really kicked off the change, being the first standalone model developed from the ground-up as electric. This was followed last year by the EX90, the flagship, with a hefty asking price mirroring its place at the top.

Now the ES90 has come along. The all-electric model is the only sedan in Volvo’s line-up and it competes with the likes of the BMW i5 and Mercedes-Benz EQE. We attended the launch of the model in KwaZulu-Natal last week.

The new MD for Volvo in SA, Grant Locke, shared plans around the resurgence of the brand. Part of the revitalisation includes expanding the dealership network, in a bid to restore Volvo to the stronger footing it once enjoyed, with as many as 23 retailers countrywide.

Sweeteners such as complimentary charging, as well as free data for in-car services and a comprehensive maintenance plan, are aimed at giving premium car shoppers in this ambit a compelling total value package.

The minimalist interior is highly digitised. (Volvo)

For now, one derivative of the ES90 is on sale: the rear-wheel drive, single-motor model. And it is sold in three grades: the basic Core (R1,590,000); the middle-range Plus (R1,655,000) and the high-tier Ultra (R1,795,000).

Design-wise, the Volvo DNA is unmistakable from the second you lay eyes on its silhouette. Familiar cues include the Thor’s Hammer headlamp signature, wide haunches and of course, the prominent iron-mark emblem. In a world of overly-aggressive designs, the unassuming but svelte appearance of the ES90 is effortless in its sophistication.

My first reaction when getting behind the wheel of Volvo’s new-generation EX30, was instant disdain. The EX90, which also adopted the radical operating system, was a bit less shocking.

Chalk it down to familiarisation perhaps – it took little time to get acclimated with the ES90. Yes, it is still extremely digitised, almost devoid of physical switchgear entirely, but muscle memory allowed me to easily find the side mirror and steering adjustment menus within the infotainment screen.

After getting comfortable, we settled into an easy rhythm of driving through the province’s twisty back roads. Big Volvo sedans like the previous S90 and the S80 before it, cemented reputations for being wonderfully cushy, with supple suspensions and serene cabins.

Those characteristics remain in the ES90. From its air-sprung chassis, which laps up road imperfections, to the light (but fairly precise) steering wheel setup, the vehicle makes easy work of lengthy distances.

Raised ride height is matched by an elevated driving position. (Supplied)

Speaking of which, the brand quotes a driving range of as much as 755km on a full charge. That means a trip from Johannesburg to Durban on one charge is very comfortably within the realm of possibility.

It has a sizable battery (92kWh); with a best claimed electricity consumption of 13.5kWh/100km. The output from the electric motor is 245kW/450Nm. That is good for a quoted 0-100km/h sprint time of 6.6 seconds, which is acceptably expedient, given the nature of the vehicle.

Criticisms? There were two. First up, the brake pedal does not offer as much confidence-inspiring bite as one would like – too much initial travel before the driver can really feel those anchors arresting the 2,410kg saloon.

Secondly, while the digital interface is a setup that one can grow accustomed to, less palatable is the lightweight plastic key.

It simply does not look like it belongs to a vehicle costing north of R1.5m. And it is a downgrade from the lovely, chunky square fobs that Volvo used to have.

That aside, the S90 delivers on familiar Volvo hallmarks but with a typically future-forward execution that is aligned with the times. Its elegant design, luxurious cabin appointments, generous range and cossetting road manners make it a satisfying prospect.