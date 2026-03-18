Volkswagen previews new ID. Cross in Amsterdam

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Volkswagen has revealed some camouflaged teaser images of its new ID. Cross traversing the streets of Amsterdam.

As a quick recap, this upcoming all-electric compact crossover measures 4,161mm long, 1,839mm wide and 1,588mm tall, making it similar in size to the T-Cross now on sale in South Africa.

Volkswagen describes the exterior of the ID. Cross as “pure and clean”, with design cues referencing the brand’s Golf and Bus. The front features a “smiling” face with slim LED headlamps. Other details include black plastic cladding around the wheel arches and rocker panels, functional roof rails, and LED tail lamps with a 3D effect. On the ID. Cross Concept revealed last year, the front and rear light clusters were linked by light bars. It will be interesting to see if this feature is carried through in the final production version.

The ID. Cross is built on Volkswagen’s MEB+ platform and uses a newly developed drive system comprising an electric motor mounted on the front axle and a high-voltage battery positioned flat in the floor. Three power outputs are available — 85kW, 99kW or 155kW — along with two battery options: 37kWh or 52kWh. The smaller pack supports DC fast charging of up to 90kW, while the larger battery increases this to 105kW.

The ID. Cross is built on Volkswagen’s MEB+ platform. (VW )

Inside, the ID. Cross Concept seats five and offers everyday practicality, with a 450-litre boot and a 25-litre storage compartment under the bonnet. Volkswagen describes the cabin as a “feel-good oasis”, featuring sustainable fabric-covered surfaces and a range of pre-configured light, sound and climate modes known as “Atmospheres”. The specially designed seats can fold flat to create a reclining area inspired by the classic VW Bus, though it remains unclear whether this feature will reach production.

Tech highlights showcased in the Concept version of ID. Cross included a multifunction steering wheel with clearly laid-out controls, an inductive charging shelf, an 11-inch digital instrument cluster and a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system with simplified menus and voice control. Beneath the screen is a row of physical buttons for quick access to key functions.

The production version of the ID. Cross Concept is expected to go on sale in autumn (spring down here in the Southern Hemisphere), with a starting price of €28,000 (R537,748).