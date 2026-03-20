Motoring

Ferrari, Maserati halt Middle East deliveries due to war

High-end marques considering options

Reuters Agency

Reuters

The Ferrari logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Maranello, Italy. Picture: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE
Italian luxury sports car maker Ferrari said on Thursday it had temporarily suspended deliveries in the Middle East as war rages in the region. File photo.

Italian luxury sports car makers Ferrari and Maserati said on Thursday they had temporarily suspended deliveries in the Middle East as war rages in the region.

“We are closely monitoring the developments in the Middle East and the potential implications for our business,” Ferrari said.

“At this stage, we have temporarily suspended deliveries in the area while managing few deliveries via airplane,” the company added.

Maserati said it had also temporarily stopped shipments given the “very critical” transportation management situation in the Middle East.

The suspension will remain “pending improvement of the situation and the resumption of transport under conditions of total safety”, it said.

The company, a premium brand within the Franco-Italian Stellantis group, said it was considering alternative solutions to deliver its cars safely.

Reuters


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