Toyota GR Corolla gets new automatic transmission and other upgrades

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Front fog lamps have been removed to reduce drag and turbulence.

Toyota South Africa is now offering its GR Corolla with the option of an eight-speed GR Direct automatic transmission, lining up alongside the six-speed manual.

Paired to the hatchback’s 210kW/400Nm 1.6l three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, this gearbox enhances everyday driveability while preserving the sharp dynamics for which this Honda Civic Type R rival is known.

Both transmission variants will reach a top speed of 230 km/h. (Toyota)

Both GR Corolla variants now boast an updated front end home to a more aerodynamically efficient bumper with the fog lamps removed to reduce drag and turbulence. Other enhancements include the standard fitment of Torsen mechanical limited-slip differentials, rebound springs on all four shock absorbers to reduce inner wheel lift during aggressive cornering, and revised rear suspension geometry said to improve the car’s anti-squat behaviour under acceleration.

Toyota has upgraded the cooling fan while a tyre pressure monitoring system adds additional peace of mind.

All models now come standard with an upgraded integrated audio system with active noise control. (Toyota)

The cabin of Toyota’s hot hatch has also been upgraded with new gun metallic accents across the instrument panel, centre console, gear knob and seat detailing. On the manual, the iMT switch has now been moved to the front of the shifter for better ergonomics.

On the tech side of things, all models now come standard with an upgraded integrated audio system with active noise control, a reverse camera and blind-spot monitoring with safe exit assist. An advanced smart door-lock system with integrated buzzer and panic function further enhances vehicle security.

The new GR Corolla manual retails at R985,200 and the automatic at R1,010,700. This includes a nine-service/90,000km service plan and a three-year/100,000km warranty.