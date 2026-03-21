Five used entry-level luxury cars offering more for less

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For buyers wanting a premium badge without stretching the budget too far, the Audi A1 is a logical starting point.

Not too long ago, if you wanted a luxury car, chances were you had to fork over a hefty amount of cash for the privilege. However, in the 1990s, several brands realised they could significantly increase profits by offering more affordable vehicles with premium badges.

As a result, cars such as the Mercedes-Benz A-Class, Audi A3 and BMW 3 Series Compact began appearing, allowing mainstream buyers to enjoy badge appeal without spending Mercedes S-Class or BMW M3 money. Today these vehicles remain immensely important to premium brands. They serve as the gateway into the lineup, introducing entry-level buyers to a brand’s design language, technology and driving characteristics in a more accessible package.

“Accessible”, of course, is relative. Even the most affordable models from luxury manufacturers tend to carry price tags that are difficult to justify when new, especially once optional extras start creeping in. By the time the paperwork is signed, a compact premium hatchback can cost as much as, if not more than, a well-equipped mainstream SUV. That is where the used car market changes the equation.

Using AutoTrader listing data, we looked at the real-world cost of entry into five well-known luxury brands when buying used. To keep the comparison consistent, we focused on vehicles no older than two years and analysed each brand’s most accessible model currently listed on the platform.

Audi A1 35 TFSI

On the used car market, the Audi A1 35 TFSI offers the most affordable entry point into the premium segment. While it is mechanically related to the Volkswagen Polo, the A1 boasts chic, upmarket styling and a classier cabin than its VW sibling, although some interior plastics leave room for improvement.

Across the listings reviewed, the average selling price for a two-year-old example sits at R452,064, with an average mileage of 28,644km.

The Audi A1 35 TFSI offers the most affordable entry point into the premium segment. (Thomas Falkiner)

While the A1 may be the smallest car in the Ingolstadt-based firm’s lineup, it still carries many of the design cues and interior finishes found in the brand’s larger models. For buyers wanting a premium badge without stretching the budget too far, the A1 is a logical starting point.

It is also worth noting that the new A1 range starts at R530,900 for the 30 TFSI, making the more powerful 35 TFSI look like particularly good value on the used market.

BMW 118i

Arguably one of the most recognisable entry-level luxury cars on local roads, the BMW 118i occupies the second-lowest price position in this comparison. Used examples, with an average age of three years and average mileage of 48,228km, carry an average listing price of R511,352.

Even though a 2022 model belongs to the third-generation F40 family, it remains mechanically similar to the latest F70 model, with both sharing the UKL2 platform and broadly similar styling.

The BMW 118i occupies the second-lowest price position in this comparison. (Tom Kirkpatrick)

Considering a new 118i now costs around R713,395, a used example represents strong value, especially as the previous owner has likely added a few optional extras.

While it certainly delivers the badge appeal buyers in this segment are after, the front-wheel-drive layout lacks some of the driving engagement that defined earlier generations. The three-cylinder engine is adequate but not particularly exciting. What the 1 Series does offer is comfort, solid build quality and a premium feel.

Mercedes-Benz A200

Few badges carry as much cachet as the three-pointed star. While its reputation may have been somewhat diluted by an ever-expanding lineup, it still represents class and prestige.

The A-Class remains one of the most accessible ways into Mercedes-Benz ownership, offering distinctive styling and a cabin packed with dramatic lighting and upmarket detailing.

The A-Class borrows heavily from the design and technology seen in larger models such as the SL, CLS and S-Class. (DaimlerAG - Global Communication)

Based on AutoTrader listings, the average selling price sits at R665,635, with an average registration year of 2023 and average mileage of 26,843km.

While it is the priciest hatchback in this comparison, it also carries the highest new list price at R813,124, which makes a used example look particularly compelling.

Despite being the most compact Mercedes in the current lineup, the A-Class borrows heavily from the design and technology seen in larger models such as the SL, CLS and S-Class.

Volvo XC40

Not too long ago, Volvo offered a premium hatchback in the form of the V40 to rival the 1 Series and A-Class. Today, the lineup effectively begins with the XC40.

Interestingly, it is not Volvo’s smallest car. That title now belongs to the all-electric EX30. However, the mild-hybrid XC40 B3 remains the cheapest new Volvo available.

While the XC40 may not turn heads like the Mercedes or Range Rover, its understated design gives it a quiet luxury appeal. (Volvo)

With an average price of R601,244, the XC40 also shows the lowest average mileage in this group at 24,348km, with an average age of just two years.

Volvo recently reintroduced the B3 Essential to the local lineup at R750,000, making it strong value as a new premium offering. Even so, the used market delivers greater savings if you are willing to accept some mileage and less specification choice.

While the XC40 may not turn heads like the Mercedes or the next car on this list, its understated design gives it a quiet luxury appeal. The mini-XC90 styling, ergonomic interior and Volvo’s reputation for safety and comfort make it an easy recommendation.

Range Rover Evoque D200

It may be the most affordable Range Rover, but the Evoque is anything but a compromise.

Styled to stand out, the Evoque offers genuine off-road ability, plenty of panache and a beautifully built interior that mirrors its larger, more expensive siblings.

Styled to stand out, the Evoque offers genuine off-road ability. (david shepherd photo)

With an average used listing price of R963,822, it is far from cheap, especially with an average mileage of 33,488km. However, that pricing reflects the brand’s strong positioning in the luxury SUV market, where design, prestige and off-road heritage help sustain demand.

On the new car market, the Evoque starts at R1,147,000 for the P160 model, while the D200 commands an even steeper R1,337,600 before options.