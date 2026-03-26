LONG-TERM UPDATE 6 | Our Ford Everest Platinum gets a Gerotek workout

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Driving back to the office after an early start at Gerotek’s testing facilities in Tshwane had me thinking about the ideal number of cylinders for an engine.

Six really seems to be the sweet spot — not too few and not too many. You get a smoother, more tractable character than a three- or four-pot arrangement (not forgetting a richer acoustic presence), while the fuel bills are not going to be as steep as with eight or more chambers.

A moot discussion, perhaps, since carmakers are shifting away from displacements towards battery capacity, as electrification is the prevailing trend.

But in SA, there is still plenty of life left in diesel propulsion, given the popularity of double cabs and sport-utility vehicles based on their ladder-frame architecture. Of course, the owners of such vehicles are bracing for soaring diesel prices in April as a result of the war in the Middle East — but something tells me that the average Hilux or Ranger faithful is not going to trade in for a BYD Dolphin Surf to escape the pinch.

Close to wrapping up our six-month stint as custodians of the Ford Everest Platinum, we pointed its nose to Gerotek for a final workout before its send-off. As a regular reader, you already know what goes down at the facility, which is a genuine torture chamber for all things vehicular.

Gerotek’s brutal suspension track pulls no punches. (Brenwin Naidu)

While there are many courses at the Armscor-owned premises, our tests are limited to the straight track (acceleration), the dynamic handling track and the punishing suspension track.

The latter two, in particular, give one real insight into a vehicle’s integrity — the kind of limits that cannot be achieved on public roads. One of the best aspects of the Everest Platinum is its turbocharged diesel engine, a V6 unit with a capacity of 3.0l.

We have praised its talents on various occasions: from the burly sound system to the muscular feel under hard acceleration, with an effortless cruising ability at the national limit. The unit’s output is 184kW/600Nm.

Lined up at the straight track to test the Ford’s 0-100km/h, it was toggled into two-wheel drive with the mode set to “normal” — one run was dispatched with the traction control turned off, but it proved quicker, at 10 seconds, with the system activated.

The best 0-100km/h time we extracted from the Ford was 10 seconds. (Brenwin Naidu)

My last long-term test subject was the closely related Volkswagen Amarok (which uses the same chassis design as the Everest). That vehicle was equipped with a six-speed manual and a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine, dispatching the same Gerotek run in 12.25 seconds.

Fellow publication Business Day Motor News also tested their previous long-term Ranger Raptor at Gerotek, clocking the 100km/h sprint in a mere 6.7 seconds. A reminder, the Raptor is powered by a turbocharged petrol 3.0 V6.

The Everest Platinum is not what you would describe as quick, but, considering its size and mass (2,487 kg), 10 seconds is fair.

Next up, the suspension track. Driving the Everest in this environment, on Belgian paving, a strip consisting of various-sized potholes and severe corrugations, revealed just how superior the Platinum grade is in terms of insulation and build compared to lesser-equipped peers within the range.

Heated seats and steering wheel a treat on these autumn mornings. (Brenwin Naidu)

Initial concerns over the relatively low-profile tyres (275/45/21) were unfounded, as the vehicle took the undulations and side-to-side jostling in its stride. No cabin rattles or squeaks — and I drove back with the audio system off to be completely sure.

On the dynamic handling track, it behaved more or less as expected. This is no sports car after all, with a high centre of gravity and inherent top-heaviness. But the Everest hustled around the tight corners of the circuit without much fuss, its electronic stability programme keeping things tidy on the damp surface.

We have noted before how confidence-inspiring it is on the open road, and this exercise at higher velocities, driven with more intensity than one would adopt on a public road, just affirmed that.

This is our penultimate missive on the range-topping Everest, which heads back to its owners at Ford this week. Look out for a debrief on the extended test period.

Long-term update 6 | Ford Everest Platinum 3.0TD V6 4WD

Odometer on delivery: 300km

Current odometer: 4,600km

Praises: Handles rough surfaces with aplomb, surprisingly stable in corners.

Gripes: Not a great time to be filling up a big diesel tank.

Average consumption: 11l/100km