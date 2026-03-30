Land Rover revives Freelander as electric brand in China

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Land Rover is reviving the Freelander nameplate as a standalone, all-electric brand in partnership with China’s Chery. The new model has been image-teased ahead of its public debut in a few days’ time in China.

The spy shots show a mule of the new model undergoing testing at the China New Car Assessment programme, and have been shared online.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), a Tata Motors subsidiary, in 2012 entered into a joint venture with Chery, forming Chery Jaguar Land Rover (CJLR). The deal, worth about R47bn, would manufacture JLR cars and engines and establish a research and development centre in Changshu, China.

If one looks at the Omoda C9 carefully, the telltale traces of this grouping will be evident. Subsequently, in June 2024, the companies entered into another agreement to co-develop electric cars, including the licensing of the old Freelander nameplate by JLR to CJLR. The fruition of that intent will be on display at the Shanghai Auto Show on March 31.

The Freelander made its debut in 1997 as a four-wheel drive “baby” Land Rover that was entered in the 1998 Camel Trophy.

The Freelander was retired in 2014, having sold nearly 1-million units globally, and made way for the Land Rover Discovery Sport. It also inspired the Evoque as the entry-level Range Rover.

Unofficial reports suggest the new model’s pre-launch plans were centred on sales to China only but have grown to now include the UK market, the spiritual home of the Freelander. The cars are expected to be built atop a Chery platform.

It’s also reported the crossover range is powered by a range of electrified motors, including range extender electric vehicles (REEV).