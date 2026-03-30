SA racer Jonathan Mogotsi earns ‘Ring Licence’ for Nürburgring 24 Hours

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Jonathan Mogotsi will return to Germany for the next NLS round on April 11 as part of his final preparations for the Nürburgring 24 Hours endurance race.

Volkswagen Motorsport driver Jonathan Mogotsi has secured his Nürburgring Permit A licence, clearing the way for him to compete in this year’s Nürburgring 24 Hours on May 18 to 19.

The permit, often referred to as a “Ring Licence”, is a requirement for drivers competing on the demanding Nürburgring Nordschleife. Mogotsi completed the qualification during the second round of the Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS) on March 21, after the season-opening race was cancelled due to snow.

“It’s job done,” said Mogotsi after the race. “I’ve earned my Nürburgring Permit A, which allows me to compete in the 24-hour race in May. It’s been an eye-opener and I’ve learned a lot over the past few weeks.”

He noted that the real-world circuit presents a far greater challenge than expected. “Video games come nowhere near showing how narrow, bumpy and blind the corners are,” he said.

Mogotsi will return to Germany for the next NLS round on April 11 as part of his final preparations for the endurance race.

The South African driver is competing with Max Kruse Racing, which fields three Volkswagen Golf 8 TCR cars in both the NLS series and the Nürburgring 24 Hours.