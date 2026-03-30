Toyota reinforces call for customers to address outstanding airbag recalls

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Faulty Takata airbag inflators can rupture on deployment, posing a serious safety risk to vehicle occupants. Toyota SA Motors has relaunched its campaign to replace these.

Toyota SA Motors has relaunched its campaign to replace Takata Corporation airbag inflators that may pose a risk to occupants.

Under its “Don’t risk it, fix it” call to action, the manufacturer is urging owners to check their vehicle identification number (VIN), and if necessary, visit any Toyota dealership for a free replacement.

Customers are urged to get vehicles checked. (Toyota SA Motors)

The Takata airbag issue has affected numerous carmakers across global markets. The defect — one of the largest automotive recalls in history — has impacted more than 100-million inflators across over 20 global vehicle brands.

First recalled in the United States in 2008, the issue stems from a manufacturing flaw that can cause airbag inflators to rupture on deployment. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the risk is heightened in hot and humid conditions.

Lexus IS. (Toyota SA Motors)

As part of its commitment to public safety and customer care, Toyota has taken a proactive approach in addressing the long-standing matter, to ensure that all its vehicles from the Toyota, Lexus and Hino brands are retrofitted with the correct parts.

It has made efforts to recall affected vehicles since 2015. The latest initiative is to reach vehicle owners who have not yet responded to previous safety notices.

Owners can use the toll-free Toyota call centre number on 0800 139 111. (Toyota SA Motors)

Toyota CEO and president Andrew Kirby says the new campaign is an enhanced effort to reach every affected vehicle owner and make the repair process as easy and accessible as possible.

“This is not a new recall, it is an enhanced campaign to ensure that every affected vehicle is accounted for and repaired. Our goal is to remove any existing barriers to continuous action and to make it as easy as possible for owners to get their vehicles fixed — at no cost to them,” he says.

Watch Kirby explain why it’s critical to check your vehicle and act now.

Notifications have been reissued to owners of unrepaired vehicles. The manufacturer will also host community-based events to raise awareness, with multilingual outreach, ensuring inclusiveness.

A special activation will take place in April at Moria — a well-known pilgrimage site near Polokwane in Limpopo that attracts thousands of worshippers.

The Takata airbag recall affects the following models:

2002-2017: Corolla

2003-2005: RAV4

2005-2015: Fortuner

2004-2015: Hilux

2005-2017: Yaris

2006-2008: Toyota Avensis

2007-2013: Auris

2002-2007: RunX

2006-2012: Lexus IS

2008: Lexus SC

2016: Lexus RX

2011-2017: Hino 300 Series

Toyota, Lexus and Hino customers can check whether their vehicles are affected by contacting the Toyota call centre on 0800 139 111 or scanning the QR codes below for easy access to the dedicated recall websites for each brand. They should have their VIN on hand.

This article was sponsored by Toyota SA Motors.

Toyota

Lexus