New Mitsubishi Destinator pricing and specs announced

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The all-new Mitsubishi Destinator compact crossover SUV has gone on sale in South Africa.

Offering seven seats and positioned against rivals such as the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro, the Japanese carmaker says the Destinator has been developed for emerging markets including Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, combining quality with value. Local models are built at the brand’s Indonesian plant, which also produces the Outlander Sport and Xpander.

The tailgate is powered in the Exceed model. (Mitsubishi)

In the metal, the Destinator stands out with a front end dominated by a new interpretation of the brand’s Dynamic Shield design, along with a transparent grille featuring a smoked finish and metallic backing. This is flanked by T-shaped LED headlights with integrated daytime running lights and turn signals. Muscular wheel arches house 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, while the rear features LED tail lights that wrap around the D-pillar and extend into the tailgate.

The cabin is designed to be spacious and versatile, with the second and third rows configured in 40:20:40 and 50:50 splits respectively. Mitsubishi claims there are 25 storage spaces for personal items.

The Exceed model gets a larger 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen wired to eight Yamaha speakers. (Mitsubishi)

In terms of standard features, the entry-level Destinator GLS comes equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system paired with six speakers, a 4.2-inch multi-information display, a reverse camera with rear parking sensors, manual air conditioning with rear vents, USB ports (Type-A and Type-C) across all three rows, and an electric parking brake.

The flagship Destinator Exceed builds on this with a larger 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen paired with eight Yamaha speakers, a fully digital eight-inch instrument cluster, a panoramic glass sunroof, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, keyless entry with push-button start, a powered tailgate and roof rails.

Generous cargo capacity is ensured with the second and third rows folded flat. (Mitsubishi )

Additional features include synthetic leather upholstery, multi-colour ambient lighting, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, a 360º camera, blind spot warning with lane change assist, rear cross-traffic alert and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Safety equipment standard across both variants includes six airbags, ISOFIX anchor points, ABS with EBD, stability and traction control, hill start assist and active yaw control.

The 1.5l turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine produces 120kW and 250Nm of torque. (Mitsubishi )

Under the bonnet, both the Destinator GLS and Exceed are powered by a 1.5l turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine producing 120kW and 250Nm of torque. Drive is sent to the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Five drive modes are available on the Exceed: normal, wet, gravel, mud and tarmac. Claimed fuel consumption on the combined cycle is 7.2l/100km.

The Mitsubishi Destinator GLS is priced at R489,990 and the range-topping Exceed at R569,990. Pricing includes a five-year/unlimited mileage warranty and a five-year/75,000km service plan.