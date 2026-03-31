Motoring

Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series gets a refresh for 2026

Pricing begins at R840,900

Sowetan Motoring Staff

Sowetan Motoring Staff

All Land Cruiser 70 Series derivatives are now sold with a service plan as standard. (Toyota)

Toyota has announced a series of updates to its long-running Land Cruiser 70 Series range.

All derivatives are now sold with a service plan as standard. Most models are covered for up to nine services or 90,000km, while the naturally-aspirated 4.2l inline six-cylinder diesel derivatives receive 18 services over the same distance due to shorter service intervals. The range continues to be sold with a three-year/100,000km warranty.

A new addition to the range is the Land Cruiser 79 2.8 GD-6 double cab with a manual transmission. (Toyota)

Toyota has also streamlined the engine line-up. The 4.5l V8 diesel engine, previously available in pick-up models, has been discontinued following the end of production last year. It is replaced by the 2.8l four-cylinder GD-6 turbodiesel engine, which produces 150kW and 500Nm when paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, or 450Nm in five-speed manual variants.

In addition to the 4.2l and 2.8l diesel engines, the 70 Series is also available with a 4.0l V6 petrol engine.

Finally, a new addition to the range is the Land Cruiser 79 2.8 GD-6 double cab, now offered with a manual transmission. The range remains available in three body styles — single cab, double cab and station wagon — catering for both commercial and leisure use.

Pricing

Land Cruiser 79 Single Cab

4.0 Petrol 5MT: R840,900

4.2 Diesel 5MT: R910,600

2.8 GD-6 Diesel 5MT: R974,300

2.8 GD-6 Diesel 6AT: R1,007,600

Land Cruiser 79 Double Cab

4.0 Petrol 5MT: R949,800

4.2 Diesel 5MT: R1,011,500

2.8 GD-6 Diesel 5MT: R1,078,000

2.8 GD-6 Diesel 6AT: R1,108,400

Land Cruiser 70 Station Wagon

78 4.2 Diesel 5MT: R988 800

76 2.8 GD-6 Diesel 5MT: R1,065,300

76 2.8 GD-6 Diesel 6AT: R1,098,400

76 2.8 GD-6 VX Diesel 6AT: R1,199,000

All models are sold with a three-year/100,000km warranty and a 100,000km service plan.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Zimbabwean boxer in ICU after Mpumalanga bout

2

Fuel rationing hits parts of Joburg as supply delays bite

3

Fans frustrated as Soweto derby ticket system crashes again

4

LISTEN | Santaco says fare increases ‘necessary’ as costs soar

5

THE POLITICAL ARENA | ANC succession showdown

Related Articles