Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series gets a refresh for 2026

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All Land Cruiser 70 Series derivatives are now sold with a service plan as standard.

Toyota has announced a series of updates to its long-running Land Cruiser 70 Series range.

All derivatives are now sold with a service plan as standard. Most models are covered for up to nine services or 90,000km, while the naturally-aspirated 4.2l inline six-cylinder diesel derivatives receive 18 services over the same distance due to shorter service intervals. The range continues to be sold with a three-year/100,000km warranty.

A new addition to the range is the Land Cruiser 79 2.8 GD-6 double cab with a manual transmission. (Toyota)

Toyota has also streamlined the engine line-up. The 4.5l V8 diesel engine, previously available in pick-up models, has been discontinued following the end of production last year. It is replaced by the 2.8l four-cylinder GD-6 turbodiesel engine, which produces 150kW and 500Nm when paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, or 450Nm in five-speed manual variants.

In addition to the 4.2l and 2.8l diesel engines, the 70 Series is also available with a 4.0l V6 petrol engine.

Finally, a new addition to the range is the Land Cruiser 79 2.8 GD-6 double cab, now offered with a manual transmission. The range remains available in three body styles — single cab, double cab and station wagon — catering for both commercial and leisure use.

Pricing

Land Cruiser 79 Single Cab

4.0 Petrol 5MT: R840,900

4.2 Diesel 5MT: R910,600

2.8 GD-6 Diesel 5MT: R974,300

2.8 GD-6 Diesel 6AT: R1,007,600

Land Cruiser 79 Double Cab

4.0 Petrol 5MT: R949,800

4.2 Diesel 5MT: R1,011,500

2.8 GD-6 Diesel 5MT: R1,078,000

2.8 GD-6 Diesel 6AT: R1,108,400

Land Cruiser 70 Station Wagon

78 4.2 Diesel 5MT: R988 800

76 2.8 GD-6 Diesel 5MT: R1,065,300

76 2.8 GD-6 Diesel 6AT: R1,098,400

76 2.8 GD-6 VX Diesel 6AT: R1,199,000

All models are sold with a three-year/100,000km warranty and a 100,000km service plan.