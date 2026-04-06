Three affordable cars that deliver a premium feel without the price tag

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There was a time when premium motoring was almost entirely defined by the badge on the bonnet. For many buyers, that’s no longer the case.

Today’s market is filled with consumers who still want style, road presence, technology and a sense of aspiration, but who are far more careful about what they spend.

The result is a growing appetite for vehicles that deliver a premium feel without the traditional premium price tag. Buyers are becoming more confident about choosing cars that offer a similar image and lifestyle appeal to luxury nameplates, while making more sense financially.

Here are three examples that might take your fancy:

Jaecoo J5

Who among us hasn’t imagined a Range Rover on the driveway? At today’s prices, though, that dream is out of reach for most buyers. The cheapest Evoque now starts at R1,147,000, and that’s for the P160, powered by a three-cylinder engine.

That’s where the Jaecoo J5 comes in. Launched last year, this compact crossover delivers much of the Range Rover look and feel for a great deal less. With styling that clearly draws inspiration from the iconic British SUV, the flagship J5 Inferno sells for R479,990 — less than half the price of the entry-level Evoque.

Jaecoo J5 (Chery)

What makes the value proposition even more striking is that the J5’s turbocharged four-cylinder engine comes surprisingly close to the Evoque’s outputs. It produces 115kW and 230Nm, compared with the Range Rover’s 118kW and 260Nm from its three-cylinder motor.

Of course, this comparison is really about style and image, and here too the J5 makes a strong case for itself. Its full-width rear light bar recalls the larger Range Rover Sport, while the boxy profile and square-jawed front end — complete with Jaecoo’s so-called waterfall grille — bring to mind the classic Range Rover L322.

Inside, the J5 continues to impress. The cabin features soft-touch materials and switchgear that feel more premium than the price tag might suggest. While the range is generously equipped across the board, the Inferno is the standout choice. It comes standard with an eight-speaker sound system, panoramic sunroof, surround-view camera, electrically adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation, leather upholstery and more.

For the full VIP effect, we would suggest choosing either Canyon Black or Glacier Blue paintwork.

Suzuki Jimny

The Jimny is far from the final word in refinement, luxury or even affordability. Despite its limited on-road comfort and, in the case of the three-door, lack of space, this charming little off-roader starts at a hefty R436,900.

What the Jimny does offer, however, is exceptional off-road ability. This retro-styled SUV can scramble over obstacles that would leave larger, more serious machinery struggling. Its immense capability, paired with the proven reliability of its robust 1.5l engine, is a major part of its appeal.

Suzuki Jimny

Then there is its character. The Jimny’s retro design has made it a smash hit on South African roads, with buyers often choosing bright, playful colours to reflect their personalities. It also bears a striking resemblance to another boxy, iconic and hugely capable off-roader: the Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

If you think the Jimny is expensive, the G-Wagon’s starting price of R3,557,169 before options will come as an even bigger shock.

The resemblance between the two is so close that several aftermarket companies have developed body kits to make the Jimny look even more like the menacing Mercedes. In truth, though, the Jimny is cool enough without any add-ons. Few vehicles under the R500,000 mark attract this much attention or enjoy this level of desirability.

That said, prospective buyers should be aware that if they are not keen off-roaders, or do not regularly drive on rough or gravel roads, the Jimny’s ride quality and road manners may start to wear thin fairly quickly.

Volkswagen Polo Vivo GT

The Volkswagen Golf GTI remains one of South Africa’s most desirable performance cars. Across eight generations, it has built a reputation as “all the car one would ever need”. But at R908,000 it is no longer the value-for-money proposition it once was. So what do buyers choose when they want performance with a more manageable price tag?

The Polo Vivo GT makes a compelling case for itself. Its 81kW 1.0l turbocharged three-cylinder engine may not deliver the thrills of the Golf GTI, but it still offers enough punch to feel lively, with Volkswagen claiming a 0–100km/h time of 9.7 seconds.

Polo Vivo GT (VW )

Efficiency is another strong point. With claimed fuel consumption of 4.8l/100km, the Vivo GT can travel close to 1,000km on its 45-litre tank.

A six-speed manual gearbox adds to the engaging driving experience, while GT badging, 17-inch Mirabeau wheels, lowered suspension and a black rear spoiler give it a suitably sporty look.

At R363,300 the Vivo GT is attractively priced, although its standard specification is fairly basic, with manual rear windows, cloth seats and manual air-conditioning. Its two-year/30,000 km service plan also leaves a lot to be desired at this price point.