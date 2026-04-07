10 affordable cars that go the furthest on a tank in South Africa

With the inland price of 95 octane petrol currently at R23.36/l, fuel efficiency is top of mind for many South African motorists. For first-time buyers — or those looking to downsize to save money — the key question is simple: how far can you travel on a tank, and what does it cost to fill it?
To answer this, we analysed a selection of attainable vehicles priced under R300,000, using manufacturer-quoted fuel consumption and tank capacities to calculate estimated driving range and fill-up cost.
Rather than focusing on a single metric, this list ranks cars by how they balance fuel spend, usable range and everyday practicality.
1. Suzuki Swift 1.2 GL | R227,900
Consumption: 4.4l/100km
Tank: 37l
Range: ±840km
Cost to fill: R864.32
km/R: 0.97
The Swift combines low consumption with a relatively large tank, resulting in one of the longest theoretical ranges in this price bracket.
2. Volkswagen Polo Vivo 1.4 55kW | R271,900
Consumption: 5.5l/100km
Tank: 45l
Range: ±818km
Cost to fill: R1,051.20
km/R: 0.78
A larger fuel tank helps offset higher consumption, giving the Vivo a strong overall range.
3. Toyota Vitz 1.0 XR AMT | R227,100
Consumption: 4.2l/100km
Tank: 32l
Range: ±833km
Cost to fill: R747.52
km/R: 1.02
Low consumption contributes to an impressive range, despite the smaller tank.
4. Renault Kiger 1.0 Turbo | R278,999
Consumption: 5.0l/100km
Tank: 40l
Range: ±800km
Cost to fill: R934.40
km/R: 0.86
Balances moderate consumption with a usable tank size, offering solid overall range.
5. Kia Picanto 1.0 | R229,955
Consumption: 5.1l/100km
Tank: 35l
Range: ±686km
Cost to fill: R817.60
km/R: 0.84
A smaller car with a reasonable range, suited to mixed urban and longer-distance use.
6. Honda Amaze 1.2 Trend | R254,900
Consumption: 5.5l/100km
Tank: 35l
Range: ±636km
Cost to fill: R817.60
km/R: 0.78
Offers similar efficiency to hatchback rivals, with the added practicality of a sedan body style.
7. Hyundai Grand i10 1.0 | R224,900
Consumption: 5.5l/100km
Tank: 37l
Range: ±673km
Cost to fill: R864.32
km/R: 0.78
A slightly larger tank helps improve range compared to similarly efficient rivals.
8. Suzuki Ignis 1.2 GLX auto | R293,900
Consumption: 4.9l/100km
Tank: 32l
Range: ±653km
Cost to fill: R747.52
km/R: 0.87
Efficiency is offset slightly by a smaller tank, resulting in a mid-pack range.
9. Suzuki S-Presso 1.0 | R178,900
Consumption: 4.6l/100km
Tank: 27l
Range: ±587km
Cost to fill: R630.72
km/R: 0.93
Low running costs are a highlight, though the smaller tank limits overall range.
10. Renault Kwid 1.0 | R178,799
Consumption: 4.9l/100km
Tank: 28l
Range: ±571km
Cost to fill: R654.08
km/R: 0.87
Among the cheapest to fill, but with a shorter range due to its tank size.
Note: Actual fuel consumption and range will vary depending on driving conditions, load and driving style.
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