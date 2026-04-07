Your A-to-Z guide to car recalls in South Africa

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Carmakers have an obligation to address safety issues related to their vehicles’ operation.

The Consumer Product Safety Recall Guidelines, aligned with the Consumer Protection Act, sees that brands take action when products are found to have common defects that may pose a hazard to the buyer.

Part of the process entails public communication via the National Consumer Commission (NCC).

With automotive recalls often making headlines, we decided to approach local car brands for their run-downs on current recalls to provide a brief guide vehicle owners may find useful.

While most brands were forthright with detailed information, some were willing to delve further into the complexities of recalls and the challenges in effectively deploying the necessary repairs to the entirety of vehicles affected.

Honda SA, for example, impacted by the long-standing Takata airbag issue that has affected some brands, said recalls involving older vehicles brings difficulty because of ownership changes, along with the limited availability of accurate and up-to-date owner contact information from the Road Traffic Management Corporation.

All the brands on this list with active campaigns have dedicated website sections where owners can supply their VINs to check if they are affected. You can also call the manufacturer directly to find out more

“Despite best efforts, many owners remain difficult or impossible to contact, while others do not take recall notices seriously enough to present their vehicles for repair,” said the company, noting the challenge is not unique to Honda in SA and is widely experienced across the industry.

Mazda SA, also affected by the Takata issue, said vehicles no longer visiting the official dealership network pose delays in completing recalls, in addition to factoring “a large percentage of the affected vehicles no longer on our roads, namely written off, exported, scrapped”.

Many brands here have launched prominent campaigns to address long-standing recalls. Toyota recently announced an effort to reach owners who were yet to respond to notices as far back as 2015 relating to the Takata matter.

“Despite extensive outreach, 39% of the affected vehicles remain unrepaired, posing a significant risk to drivers and passengers,” the company said.

Effort was made to compile as much detailed information as possible, but given the developing nature of recalls, this is not a definitive guide and will likely warrant a follow-up report in the near future.

All the brands on this list with active campaigns have dedicated website sections where owners can supply their VINs to check if they are affected. You can also call the manufacturer directly to find out more.

Alfa Romeo

Parent company Stellantis could not confirm if the brand has any current recalls.

Aston Martin

Importer Daytona said two vehicles from the brand were part of a recall action in SA, but did not specify further information.

Audi

The German brand confirmed it has no new recalls active, while efforts remain to address a long-standing recall related to Takata airbag inflators. No further details were provided.

BAIC

The brand did not respond to queries.

Bentley

No active recalls.

BMW

Takata airbag

BMW models mostly produced between the late 1990s and 2018 are potentially affected. Airbag inflators could rupture on planned deployment of the front airbags, sending metal pieces through the vehicle’s cabin. In South Africa, about 230,000 vehicles remain affected, ranging from BMW X1, X3, X5 and X6 models, to BMW 1 Series, 2 Series, 3 Series, 4 Series, 5 Series and 6 Series models. The largest proportion of potentially affected models are BMW 3 Series models produced between 1997 and 2018, and the first- and second-generation versions of the BMW 1 Series.

As many as 17,300 BMW models produced between 2018 and 2024 are affected by a recall for starter motor concerns. (BMW)

Starter motor

The following models produced between 2018 and 2024, numbering around 17,300 units, are potentially affected: BMW 2 Series Coupé, BMW 3 Series Sedan, BMW 4 Series Coupé, BMW 4 Series Convertible, BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé, BMW 5 Series Sedan, BMW 7 Series Sedan, BMW X3, BMW X4, BMW X5, BMW X6, and BMW Z4.

Product controls and customer complaints have shown in the identified vehicles the magnetic switch in the starter that establishes the electrical connection when starting the vehicle could be affected by increased wear and a high number of start operations. This leads to a deterioration in the ability of the engine to start. As a result, the vehicle’s engine may no longer be able to start at all. In addition, a short circuit in the magnetic switch cannot be ruled out and this may cause local overheating in the starter. In the worst case, this can lead to the starter burning. In such a case, smoke may be seen or smelled while driving or when exiting the vehicle.

Changan

No active recalls.

Chery

No active recalls.

Citroën

Parent company Stellantis confirmed an ongoing campaign to address Citroën C3, C4, DS3, DS4 and DS5 models manufactured between 2009 and 2019 and equipped with Takata airbags remains underway.

Some Stellantis models, including the Citroën DS3, are affected by a Takata airbag recall. (Citroën )

Chemical components of Takata airbags can deteriorate over time, especially when exposed to hot and humid climatic conditions. In the event of a collision requiring the airbag to deploy, the airbag inflator may rupture with excessive force, potentially causing serious injury or even death.

Chevrolet

While Chevrolet models are no longer imported to SA, Stellantis will repair vehicles affected by the Takata airbag recall. The recall affects the Chevrolet Cruze (2009-2017), Chevrolet Orlando (2011-2017), Chevrolet Aveo (2011-2018) and Chevrolet Spark (model years unspecified).

Chrysler

While new Chrysler models are no longer imported to SA, parent company Stellantis will continue to repair vehicles affected by the Takata airbag recall. The Chrysler 300 (2004-2016) and Crossfire (2007-2008) are affected.

Deepal

No active recalls.

Ferrari

No active recalls.

Fiat

Parent company Stellantis could not confirm if the brand has any current recalls.

Ford

EcoSport transmission half-shafts

This recall affects Ford EcoSport models built between April 2021 and July 2022. In the affected vehicles, the front half shafts may not have been fully inserted into the transmission during assembly, creating the potential for the half shaft to disengage from the transmission. If the half shaft disengages, there is a possibility of loss of engine power while driving. It may also result in a vehicle rollaway when the vehicle is placed in “Park” without the park brake \applied. Both conditions increase the risk of an accident. There are 2,872 vehicles affected in Southern Africa

Puma fuel line sleeve and fuel line support bracket

This recall affects Ford Puma models built between November 2021 and September 2024. A fuel line may rub against a bracket, damaging the fuel line. Over time, the fuel line damage may result in a fuel leak. This potential issue may result in an engine stall or, in the presence of an ignition source, a fire. Owners may notice fuel odour, fuel leaking beneath the vehicle or smoke from fuel on a hot surface. There are 1,796 vehicles affected in Southern Africa

Ranger and Everest camshaft sprocket failure

This recall affects Ford Ranger and Ford Everest models with 3.0L V6 engines built between June 2022 and March 2025. There is a possibility the left-side camshaft sprocket may fracture, causing the engine to stall. An engine stall without warning increases the risk of an accident. There are 1,050 vehicles affected in Southern Africa

Ford announced several recalls over the past 12 months. (Ford)

Ranger transmission main control valve body replacement

This recall affects some 2025 Ranger models. In the affected vehicles, the transmission main valve body’s internal dimensions do not meet the engineering print specifications, and the driver may experience no reverse motion when the vehicle is in reverse gear. When the vehicle’s gear selector is in reverse or neutral position, the vehicle may move forward. When this occurs, the malfunction indicator light and wrench light will illuminate on the instrument cluster in the vehicle. Unexpected vehicle motion can increase the risk of an accident. There are eight vehicles affected in South Africa.

Mustang, EcoSport, Ranger and Everest Sync software

This recall affects some Ford models built between 2018 and 2023. In the affected vehicles, repeated short ignition cycles (time between key on and key off) may, over time, result in an error in the Sync system that could result in system instability and/or a failure to maintain certain settings between ignition cycles. This may result in an intermittent blank image while in reverse or rearview image remaining on display after reverse driving has ended. A frozen rearview camera display image while in reverse may create a false representation of where the vehicle is relative to its surroundings, increasing the risk of an accident. There are 33 vehicles affected in South Africa.

Everest, Ranger and Transit Custom rear camera screen software

This recall affects some Ford models built between 2021 and 2025. In some of the affected vehicles the infotainment screen may freeze followed by a black screen and a system reboot. If this occurs while reversing the vehicle, the rearview image may be frozen, missing or delayed. A frozen rearview camera display image while in reverse may create a false representation of where the vehicle is relative to its surroundings, increasing the risk of an accident. There are 21,736 vehicles affected in Southern Africa

Transit Custom passenger airbag replacement

This recall applies to Ford Transit Custom models built between 2024 and 2025. In the affected vehicles, the passenger airbag needs to be replaced as a filter within the inflator might not meet the thickness specification. Under normal driving conditions, this issue does not affect vehicle operation. However, in the event of an accident that meets the parameters for airbag deployment, the out of specification filters may restrict gas flow from the inflator. There are five vehicles affected in South Africa.

Mustang low pressure fuel pump failure

This recall applies to Ford Mustang models built between 2021 and 2022. Affected vehicles may lose fuel pressure and flow from the fuel tank due to failure of the low pressure fuel pump. Loss of fuel pressure and flow from the low pressure fuel pump can be due to internal contamination of the jet pump, specifically in low fuel conditions and reduced fuel pump internal clearances, that result in an increase of internal friction and sensitivity to vapour lock. This may cause a lack of fuel delivery to the engine and result in an engine stall. An engine stall while driving increases the risk of an accident. There are 333 vehicles affected in Southern Africa.

Ranger loss of brake boost and anti-lock brakes module software

This recall affects some 2025 and 2026 Ranger vehicles. In the affected vehicles the customer may feel a change in pedal feel or travel with an increase in pedal efforts needed to brake the vehicle due to a loss of the brake boost feature. The anti-lock brake system, electronic stability control and brake warning signals will illuminate, and informational messages will be displayed in the instrument cluster. In addition, an audible alert will sound. Loss of brake boost may cause extended stopping distances, increasing the risk of an accident. There are 5,676 vehicles affected in Southern Africa.

Transit and Tourneo battery odour

This recall affects some 2022 to 2026 Ford Transit and Tourneo Custom models. The affected vehicles may have an issue with the H7 AGM battery, which may produce an acidic smell. As many as 582 vehicles are affected.

Ranger Wildtrak and XLT exhaust gas recirculation

This recall affects some 2025 Ford Ranger Wildtrak and XLT units sold between February 18 and March 18. The exhaust gas recirculation valve in some affected vehicles may fail, which may result in a loss of engine power. The campaign applies to 438 cars.

Puma restraint control module

This recall affects some Ford Puma models sold between April 28 2022 and September 25 2023 which were subject to a previous recall for restraint control module software. In the case of 26 units, the software may not have been correctly installed.

Foton

No active recalls.

GAC

No active recalls.

Geely

No active recalls.

Great Wall Motors

No active recalls for the main brand and divisions Haval, P-Series, Tank and Ora.

Hino

Takata airbag

Parent company Toyota said units of its Hino 300 Series (2011-2017) were subject to the long-standing recall for Takata airbag inflators (see Toyota section below for further details).

700 Series fuel pump

This recall affects 58 units of the 700 Series sold between February 4 2025 and November 9 2025. Cracks may develop in the fuel pump housing, resulting in a fuel leak.

Honda

Honda CR-V and Civic steering gearbox worm wheel defect

This recall affects CR-V and Civic models from 2022 to 2024. It affects 485 units and as of publication, Honda claims 300 have been repaired.

Honda Civic abnormal noise from steering while turning

This recall affects 97 Civic models built from 2022 to 2023. As of publication, Honda claims 88 have been repaired.

Honda SA has issued recalls for some older models over Takata airbags. (Honda)

Honda CR-V driver’s seat slide adjuster welding failure

This recall affects Honda CR-V models (2022) and 75 units were affected. As of publication, Honda claims 57 vehicles have been repaired.

Fuel pump motor (many models)

This recall affects Honda Jazz, HR-V, CR-V, Civic, BR-V, Amaz, Brio and Ballade models built from 2016 to 2020. Honda claims of the 14,315 vehicles affected, 7,177 have been repaired thus far.

Honda HR-V and Jazz rear centre seatbelt

This recall affects HR-V and Jazz models built in 2020 with 37 units affected locally. As of publication, Honda claims 36 vehicles were repaired.

Takata airbag

This recall affects Accord, Ballade, Brio, Civic, CR-V, CR-Z, FR-V, HR-V and Jazz models (2001 to 2014). A total of 163,250 vehicles are affected. Honda claims 109,601 vehicles have been repaired as of March 2026.

Hyundai

No active recalls.

iCaur

No active recalls.

Isuzu

The company did not provide specific details, but said: “[Isuzu SA] currently has open and ongoing safety recalls for minor customer upgrades, such as a sensor light on the dash. All these are formally reported to the NCC, including monthly updates on completion rates. Completion rates are all above 80%.”

JAC

No active recalls.

Jaecoo

No active recalls.

Jaguar

The brand could not confirm whether it had active recalls and said concerned owners could use the product recall search tool on its website or contact an authorised retailer.

Jeep

Parent company Stellantis continues to repair models affected by the Takata airbag recall. This recall applies to the Wrangler (2007-2016).

Jetour

No active recalls.

JMC

No active recalls.

Kia

The Korean brand confirmed it was managing two active safety recalls initiated in 2025, applying to some older generation vehicles. It did not specify the exact models. “Given the age profile of the vehicles involved, a portion of the original affected population is no longer in active circulation. These vehicles are between 10 and 20 years old and form part of an ageing vehicle parc,” the brand said.

Anti-lock brakes relay block kit replacement

This affects 2,175 units manufactured from 2005 to 2009.

Hydraulic electronic control unit fuse replacement

This affects 18,631 units manufactured from 2005 to 2016.

Land Rover

The brand confirmed it has an active recall involving the Range Rover Evoque. No further information was provided.

Lamborghini

No active recalls.

LDV

No active recalls.

Leapmotor

Parent company Stellantis could not confirm if the brand has any current recalls.

Lepas

No active recalls.

Lexus

Takata airbag

Toyota’s luxury division continues to address airbag replacements as part of the widespread Takata recall. The IS (2006-2012); SC (2008) and RX (2016) are affected.

LX transmission

This recall affects 110 LX models equipped with a 10-speed transmission. A transmission solenoid fault may not be properly communicated between control units, which could result in engine over revving, reduced power or possible transmission damage.

Lotus

No active recalls.

Mahindra

No active recalls.

Maserati

No active recalls.

Mazda

Takata airbag

This recall affects the Mazda 2 (2007-2014), Mazda 6 (2003-2007), Mazda RX-8 and Mazda CX-7. Of the 28,422 units affected, the brand said 22,050 remain unrepaired.

Tailgate lift damper stay

This recall affects the Mazda 3 (2009-2013) and Mazda 5 (2010-2014). Of the 6,533 units affected, the brand said 3,949 remain unrepaired.

McLaren

Importer Daytona said five vehicles from the brand were part of a recall action in SA, but did not specify further information.

Mercedes-Benz

The company confirmed it has active technical campaigns or recalls for vehicles sold in the past five years, but could not declare the number of units affected or specific details relating to these recalls.

MG

Units of the MG 3 hatchback, specifically models equipped with the six-way manually adjustable driver’s seat, were recalled. The safety campaign serves to strengthen the seat latching mechanism to avoid the potential delatching of the seat in the event of a collision. The brand said on March 19 that 30% (68 units) of the affected models were repaired and aimed to have full completion by the end of March.

MG's 3 hatchback was recalled after it suffered seat failure during a EuroNCAP test. (Photographer Max Earey)

Mini

No active recalls.

Mitsubishi

The Japanese brands remains active in managing its recall of vehicles equipped with Takata airbags. A total of 29,774 Mitsubishi vehicles were originally identified in the recall population. To date, 22,422 vehicles have been successfully rectified, according to the brand.

Mitsubishi is among several brands affected by the Takata airbag recall. (Mitsubishi)

Nissan

Nissan SA confirmed it has a current active recall for the Qashqai (model year not specified) related to the vehicle’s positive battery terminal. A total of 1,676 units are affected and the brand said 1,378 vehicles have been repaired.

Omoda

No active recalls.

Pagani

No active recalls.

Opel

Parent company Stellantis continues to repair models affected by the Takata airbag recall. This applies to the Astra (2005-2014/2009-2018), Meriva (2012-2017), Mokka (2011-2018) and Zafira (2011-2016).

Peugeot

Parent company Stellantis continues to repair models affected by the Takata airbag recall, though it did not specify exact Peugeot models the activity applies to when we requested information.

Porsche

“Porsche does not have any pending safety campaigns for any models. However, there are campaigns for software updates relating to selected models within a defined chassis range. Typically these updates are done during routine service intervals,” said the firm.

Proton

No active recalls.

Renault

The French brand has two active recalls relating to its Indian imports, the Kwid and Triber. The Triber has been recalled for a bonnet latch assembly repair, affecting 6,249 units, with 5,883 claimed to have been repaired so far.

Renault's Kwid and Triber were subjected to recent recalls. (Renault)

The Kwid was recalled for a software update to the anti-lock braking electronic control unit, affecting 1,393 units, and 1,215 units are said to have been repaired by the time this list was published.

Rolls-Royce

Importer Daytona said two vehicles from the brand were part of a recall action in SA, but did not specify further information.

Subaru

Takata airbag

This recall affects the Impreza (2004-2007/2008-2011), Legacy (2003-2014/2010-2014), Outback (2003-2014/2010-2014), Tribeca (2006-2014), Forester (2009-2012), STI/WRX (2008-2014) and XV (2008-2011). Of the 8,524 vehicles affected, the brand said 4,792 were repaired.

Hood striker assembly

This recall affects the Tribeca (2006-2014) and applies to 266, of which 53 were reported repaired.

Fuel pump connector

This recall applies to the Legacy (2004-2009), Outback (2004-2009), XV and Impreza (2008-2010). A total of 1,322 units were affected, and 430 have been reported fixed.

Parking brake

This recall applies to the Legacy and Outback (2010-2014). Of the 1,128 units affected, 853 have been repaired.

Valve spring

This recall affects the BRZ (2013), Forester (2012-2014) and XV (2012-2014). Of the 395 vehicles affected, 266 have been repaired.

Brake light switch

This recall affects the Forester (2014-2016), Impreza (2008-2016), WRX (2011-2014) and XV (2012-2017). Of the 3,737 units affected, 3,050 have been repaired.

Positive crankcase ventilation valve

This recall affects the Impreza (2017-2019) and XV (2018-2019). Of the 152 vehicles affected, 150 have been repaired.

Brake hose swell

This recall affects the Impreza (2017-2019) and XV (2018-2019). Of the 154 vehicles affected, 152 have been repaired.

Rear coil spring fracture

This recall affects the Forested (2013-2015). Of the 1,775 vehicles affected, 1,492 have been repaired.

Rear stabiliser bracket bolts

This recall affects the Forester (2019) and XV (2018-2019). Of the 927 vehicles affected, 904 were repaired.

Ignition coil assembly

This recall affects the Forester (2019-2020), Impreza (2017-2019) and XV (2018-2019). Of the 1,172 vehicles affected, 1,136 were repaired.

Pump gasket kit

This recall affects the Forester (2018), Outback (2018-2020) and WRX (2018-2019). Of the 69 vehicles affected, 66 were repaired.

Back lamp switch

This recall affects the WRX STI (2015-2021). Of the 97 units affected, 64 were repaired).

Electronic parking brake retainer clip

This recall affects the Impreza (2017-2019/2015-2018), Levorg (2015-2018), Outback (2015-2018) and XV (2017-2019). Of the 1,196 units affected, 879 were repaired.

Suzuki

No active recalls.

Tata

No active recalls.

Toyota

Takata airbag

The brand recently relaunched its campaign to replace Takata Corporation airbag inflators that may pose a risk to occupants. The recall affects the Corolla (2002-2017), RAV4 (2003-2005), Fortuner (2005-2015), Hilux (2004-2015), Yaris (2005-2017), Avensis (2006-2008), Auris (2007-2013) and RunX (2002-2007). Toyota did not specify a total number of vehicles affected but said 63% of affected units have been repaired, including Hino and Lexus.

Separate to Toyota's efforts at addressing Takata airbags, it launched a recall applicable to the Land Cruiser 300. (Toyota)

Land Cruiser 300 transmission

This recall affects 1,847 Land Cruiser 300 models equipped with a 10-speed transmission. A transmission solenoid fault may not be properly communicated between control units, which could result in engine over revving, reduced power or possible transmission damage.

Volkswagen

The brand announced a recall for its locally-built Polo Vivo model. The recall affects 25,729 vehicles available for sale from February 2025 to February 2026. The rivet height on the handbrake lever may be outside the required specification, which might result in the handbrake not properly engaged. The brand said it was too early to determine the percentage of vehicles which have not been checked or repaired.

Volkswagen's SA-built Polo Vivo was recalled for a handrake issue. (VW )

Volvo

The Swedish marque has active recalls underway. It provided a sheet of campaigns for the past five years.

EX30 battery overheating

This recall affects 372 units of the Single Motor Extended Range and Twin Motor Performance models (2024-2026), with concerns of battery overheating. Last month an EX30 caught fire in Johannesburg.

Headlamp software

This recall affects 38 units of the EX90.

Second row seat bolts

This recall affects two units of the EX90.

Turn indicator

This recall affects 765 units of the XC40 Recharge.

Seat belt buckle

This recall affects 41 units (specific models not mentioned).

Some Volvo EX30 models were recalled due to battery overheating risks. (Volvo)

Driver airbags

This recall affects as many as 8,839 units in total, described by Volvo as applicable to some older models.

Fuses

This recall affects 199 units (specific models not mentioned).

Control panel

This recall affects 16 units (specific models not mentioned).

Bleeder hose

This recall affects affects 2,489 units (specific models not mentioned).

Front wiper nut

This recall affects 2,264 units (specific models not mentioned).

Front seat belt

This recall affects 151 units (specific models not mentioned).

Electronic control module upgrade

This recall affects 297 units (specific models not mentioned).

Active Safety Domain Master (forward camera)

This recall affects 1,859 units (specific models not mentioned).

Power operated tailgate separation

This recall affects four vehicles (specific models not mentioned).

Brake control module software

This recall affects 27 units (specific models not mentioned).

Scalable product architecture (SPA) 1 cell modules

This recall affects 27 units (specific models not mentioned).

Brake control module software: pushrod

This recall affects five units (specific models not mentioned).

Seat bolt tightening

This recall affects two units (specific models not mentioned).

Volvo Car UX (DHU) update

This recall affects 280 units (specific models not mentioned).

Seat seatbelt torque

This recall affects one unit (specific model not mentioned).

Brake control module update

This recall affects 39 units (specific models not mentioned).

Starter motor

This recall affects 84 units (specific models not mentioned).

Control unit safety note

This recall affects three units (specific models not mentioned).

Brake booster

This recall affects 19 units (specific models not mentioned).