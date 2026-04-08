Land Rover Defender, Jaguar I-Pace recalled over safety issues

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The campaign affects 60 Defender models in which the third-row lower seat belt anchorage bracket may contain a weld stud of insufficient strength due to material contamination during manufacturing.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has announced product recalls of certain Jaguar Land Rover Defender and I-Pace vehicles, as notified by Jaguar Land Rover.

The recalls are due to potential defects that may affect vehicle safety systems and battery performance.

Land Rover Defender

Defenders made available for sale between November 3 2025 and February 21 2026 are being recalled. The campaign affects 60 vehicles in which the third-row lower seat belt anchorage bracket may contain a weld stud of insufficient strength due to material contamination during manufacturing. This could prevent the seat belt from working correctly in a crash, increasing the risk of injury to occupants.

The Jaguar I-Pace has a potential issue affecting the high-voltage traction battery pack. (JLR)

Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar is recalling 67 vehicles sold between June 23 2017 and June 18 2021 due to a potential issue affecting the high-voltage traction battery pack. In certain circumstances, the battery may experience thermal overload which may result in smoke or fire.

As an interim measure, affected Jaguar I-Paces will receive a software update that restricts the maximum battery charge level to 90%. Consumers are advised to limit charging to 90%, park vehicles away from structures, and charge vehicles outdoors where possible.

Owners of the affected vehicles are urged to take their vehicles to the nearest authorised Jaguar and Land Rover dealerships for repairs. The necessary repair work will be carried out at no cost to the consumer.