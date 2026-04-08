US carmakers accuse EU of blocking pick-up truck sales

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US carmakers have accused Brussels of keeping their largest pick-up trucks, including the Ford F-150, off European roads.

US carmakers have accused Brussels of keeping their largest pick-up trucks, including the Ford F-150, the Chevrolet Silverado and the Ram 1500, off European roads, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

In a separate interview with FT, Andrew Puzder, the US ambassador to the bloc, said the EU plans to change safety rules that could breach the spirit of the trade deal if they prevented some American vehicles from being sold in Europe.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Reuters