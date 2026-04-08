Volkswagen bringing ‘something special’ to the 2026 Simola Hillclimb

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Volkswagen Group Africa is no stranger to the annual Simola Hillclimb.

Besides being a Tier 2 sponsor of the event since 2022, it has also been instrumental in bringing some seriously hot metal to the King of the Hill start line, including two championship-winning World Rallycross (WRX) cars driven by the likes of Petter Solberg and Johan Kristoffersson.

A pair of Golf R models will be used for VIP runs up Simola Hill on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. (VW )

This year promises to be no different, with Volkswagen Driving Experience boss Mike Rowe hinting that Volkswagen fans have a lot to look forward to when the 16th edition of the Simola Hillclimb kicks off on April 30.

“This year we are building something special, designed and produced here in South Africa to take on King of the Hill,” says Rowe. “To continue with the ‘local is lekker’ theme, the car will be driven by Jonathan Mogotsi, and the event takes place just ahead of his opportunity to race at the 2026 Nürburgring 24 Hour.”

In addition to this all-new contender, Volkswagen has entered its trusted SupaCup Polo “Chassis 01″ – the concept car that formed the foundation of the brand’s championship-winning SupaCup Polo in South Africa. The car is now also exported to Germany to compete in the domestic Polo Cup championship.

“Chassis 01 will be driven for the last time by Graeme Nathan, who was closely involved in building the concept car, so it is fitting that he gets to drive it in competition one final time,” says Rowe. Thereafter, this historically significant car will be preserved for special events but will no longer be used in competition.

Volkswagen has also entered two latest-generation Golf GTI 8.5 models in the standard production vehicle category. These will be driven by Rory Atkinson, the 2025 Astron Energy Polo Cup champion, and Matt Merton, who operates the Volkswagen Advanced Driving facility at Zwartkops Raceway.

Additionally, a pair of Golf R models will be used for VIP runs up Simola Hill on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Volkswagen merchandise will also be available for fans to purchase at the event.

The 16th edition of the Simola Hillclimb takes place from April 30 to May 3, 2026.