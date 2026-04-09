BMW i7 to debut Rimac-developed battery system at Auto China 2026

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The BMW-Rimac partnership was established in 2023, with a focus on advancing high-performance electric vehicle technologies. Picture: RIMAC

Rimac and BMW will unveil the first production model from their technology partnership at Auto China 2026 on April 22.

The updated BMW i7 will be the first battery-electric BMW to use a jointly developed battery system, combining BMW’s Gen6 4695 cylindrical lithium-ion cells with Rimac’s Gen5 module-based technology. The scalable architecture is aimed at improving energy density, driving range and charging performance.

The battery system will be produced at the Rimac Campus near Zagreb, Croatia. The purpose-built facility includes a 15,000m² production area dedicated to the BMW programme, within a wider 90,000m² site focused largely on battery systems for multiple global manufacturers.

Rimac says the campus was developed to support high-volume, high-specification battery production, part of its positioning as a Tier 1 supplier to established automotive brands.

“BMW has always been known for pushing engineering to the highest level, which made this collaboration especially exciting for us,” says Rimac CEO and founder Mate Rimac.

“Together, we developed a high-voltage battery system that unlocks the full potential of the new cylindrical cells in record time, delivering significant improvements in energy, range and charging performance. We are proud to now see this system being produced at scale at our new Rimac Campus.”

The BMW-Rimac partnership was established in 2023, with a focus on advancing high-performance electric vehicle technologies.